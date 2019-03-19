Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|001
|110
|00x—3
|10
|0
Boyd, Stumpf (5), VerHagen (7), Ecker (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Brault, Vazquez (4), Kela (6), Liriano (7), Davis (8), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Brault. L_Boyd. Sv_Davis.
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|New York Yankees
|103
|110
|00x—6
|7
|1
Glasnow, Beeks (4), Stanek (6), Kittredge (6), Sulser (8), and Perez, James; Green, Cessa (2), Britton (6), Coulombe (7), Sosebee (9), and Sanchez. W_Cessa. L_Glasnow. HRs_Bird.
___
|Washington
|000
|000
|003—3
|9
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|010
|000—2
|8
|1
Sanchez, Nuno (10), Guilbeau (11), Suero (11), Alvarez (12), Self (13), and Severino, Kieboom; Fried, Winkler (6), Jackson (7), Carle (8), Leyva (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Alvarez. L_Leyva. Sv_Self. HRs_Cowgill; Riley.
___
|Seattle
|010
|101
|001—4
|7
|2
|Chicago Cubs
|013
|010
|01x—6
|12
|1
Crismatt, Leyer (4), Mills (5), Walker (6), Scott (8), and Nola; Darvish, Edwards Jr. (9), Montgomery (9), Carasiti (10), Chatwood (11), Brach (12), and Contreras, Davis. W_Darvish 2-0. L_Crismatt 0-1. Sv_Brach. HRs_Lewis, Walton; Roederer.
___
|Texas
|020
|001
|000—3
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|002
|000—2
|5
|3
Lynn, Romano (6), Carpenter (8), Feigl (8), Hernandez (9), and Bandy, Whatley; Anderson, Guerra (5), Claudio (10), Albers (6), Barnes (7), Williams (8), and Grandal, Pina. W_Lynn. L_Anderson. Sv_Hernandez.
___
