Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Detroit 000 000 001—1 5 2 Pittsburgh 001 110 00x—3 10 0

Boyd, Stumpf (5), VerHagen (7), Ecker (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Brault, Vazquez (4), Kela (6), Liriano (7), Davis (8), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Brault. L_Boyd. Sv_Davis.

___

Tampa Bay 100 000 001—2 8 0 New York Yankees 103 110 00x—6 7 1

Glasnow, Beeks (4), Stanek (6), Kittredge (6), Sulser (8), and Perez, James; Green, Cessa (2), Britton (6), Coulombe (7), Sosebee (9), and Sanchez. W_Cessa. L_Glasnow. HRs_Bird.

___

Advertisement

Washington 000 000 003—3 9 0 Atlanta 001 010 000—2 8 1

Sanchez, Nuno (10), Guilbeau (11), Suero (11), Alvarez (12), Self (13), and Severino, Kieboom; Fried, Winkler (6), Jackson (7), Carle (8), Leyva (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Alvarez. L_Leyva. Sv_Self. HRs_Cowgill; Riley.

___

Seattle 010 101 001—4 7 2 Chicago Cubs 013 010 01x—6 12 1

Crismatt, Leyer (4), Mills (5), Walker (6), Scott (8), and Nola; Darvish, Edwards Jr. (9), Montgomery (9), Carasiti (10), Chatwood (11), Brach (12), and Contreras, Davis. W_Darvish 2-0. L_Crismatt 0-1. Sv_Brach. HRs_Lewis, Walton; Roederer.

___

Texas 020 001 000—3 10 0 Milwaukee 000 002 000—2 5 3

Lynn, Romano (6), Carpenter (8), Feigl (8), Hernandez (9), and Bandy, Whatley; Anderson, Guerra (5), Claudio (10), Albers (6), Barnes (7), Williams (8), and Grandal, Pina. W_Lynn. L_Anderson. Sv_Hernandez.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.