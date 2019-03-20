Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Detroit 000 000 001—1 5 2 Pittsburgh 001 110 00x—3 10 0

Boyd, Stumpf (5), VerHagen (7), Ecker (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Brault, Vazquez (4), Kela (6), Liriano (7), Davis (8), and Cervelli, Baron. W_Brault. L_Boyd. Sv_Davis.

___

Tampa Bay 100 000 001—2 8 0 New York Yankees 103 110 00x—6 7 1

Glasnow, Beeks (4), Stanek (6), Kittredge (6), Sulser (8), and Perez, James; Green, Cessa (2), Britton (6), Coulombe (7), Sosebee (9), and Sanchez. W_Cessa. L_Glasnow. HRs_Bird.

___

Washington 000 000 003—3 9 0 Atlanta 001 010 000—2 8 1

Sanchez, Nuno (10), Guilbeau (11), Suero (11), Alvarez (12), Self (13), and Severino, Kieboom; Fried, Winkler (6), Jackson (7), Carle (8), Leyva (9), and Flowers, Lopez. W_Alvarez. L_Leyva. Sv_Self. HRs_Cowgill; Riley.

___

Seattle 010 101 001—4 7 2 Chicago Cubs 013 010 01x—6 12 1

Crismatt, Leyer (4), Mills (5), Walker (6), Scott (8), and Nola, Raleigh; Darvish, Edwards Jr. (9), Montgomery (9), Carasiti (10), Chatwood (11), Brach (12), and Contreras, Davis. W_Darvish 2-0. L_Crismatt 0-1. Sv_Brach. HRs_Lewis, Walton; Roederer.

___

Texas 020 001 000—3 10 0 Milwaukee 000 002 000—2 5 3

Lynn, Romano (6), Carpenter (8), Feigl (8), Hernandez (9), and Bandy, Whatley; Anderson, Guerra (5), Claudio (10), Albers (6), Barnes (7), Williams (8), and Grandal, Pina. W_Lynn. L_Anderson. Sv_Hernandez.

___

Chicago White Sox 101 020 001—5 6 1 Cincinnati 000 020 112—6 10 1

Lopez, Frare (7), Marshall (7), Covey (8), and McCann, Gonzalez; Sims, Wisler (3), Duke (5), Bowman (6), Romano (7), Stephenson (8), Reed (9), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Reed 1-0. L_Covey 0-1. Sv_Wisler. HRs_Abreu (2).

___

Chicago Cubs (ss) 002 002 101—6 11 1 Kansas City 350 000 00x—8 9 2

Hatch, Webster (3), Rosario (4), Maples (5), Wick (6), Norwood (7), Minch (8), and Caratini, Amaya; Junis, Ellis (6), Zimmer (7), Boxberger (8), Diekman (8), Peralta (9), and Maldonado, Fernandez. W_Junis 1-1. L_Hatch 0-1. Sv_Peralta. HRs_Zagunis; O’Hearn.

___

Colorado 310 001 020—7 11 0 Los Angeles Angels 015 110 01x—9 12 1

Marquez, Oh (5), Shaw (10), Johnson (11), Horacek (12), and Wolters, Rabago; Bard, Allen (2), Robles (3), Garcia (4), Walsh (5), Ramsey (6), Snow (7), and Lucroy. W_Robles 2-0. L_Marquez 0-2. Sv_Snow. HRs_Murphy, Wolters; Upton, Ward, Bourjos.

___

