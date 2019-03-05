Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Boston 000 700 100—8 12 0 Washington 001 002 001—4 10 1

Velazquez, Kelley (3), Poyner (4), Lakins (5), Mejia (6), Tapia (7), Taylor (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Scherzer, Nuno (4), Solis (5), Voth (10), McGowin (11), Copeland (13), and Severino, Read. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Scherzer 0-1. HRs_Lin.

___

Pittsburgh 001 050 103—10 13 1 Baltimore 000 200 200—4 8 0

Archer, Brault (3), Kela (6), Feliz (7), Agrazal (8), McRae (9), and Stallings, Delay; Cobb, Karns (4), Givens (5), Muckenhirn (5), Phillips (6), Rogers (7), Lucas (9), Flaa (9), and Susac, Perez. W_Brault 1-0. L_Givens 0-1. HRs_Kramer, Bell, Shuck; Reinheimer, Perez.

___

Advertisement

Toronto 300 101 000—5 5 0 Detroit 000 101 000—2 7 1

Borucki, Barnes (4), Thornton (5), Biagini (7), Waguespack (8), Shafer (9), and Jansen, McGuire; Moore, Coleman (4), Greene (5), Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Carpenter (8), Fernandez (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Borucki 1-1. L_Moore 2-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Smoak, Gurriel Jr.; Dixon.

___

Tampa Bay (ss) 000 002 000—2 6 1 Minnesota 800 010 00x—9 9 0

Kolarek, Santos (1), Sulser (3), Milner (4), Kittredge (6), Franco (7), Gardeck (8), and Perez, Ciuffo; Odorizzi, Ames (3), Pineda (4), Hildenberger (6), Magill (7), Mejia (8), Collins (9), and Castro, Rortvedt. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Kolarek 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Diaz; Rosario, Castro, Cave.

___

Atlanta 000 100 000—1 4 0 New York Yankees 000 040 10x—5 7 0

Wright, Webb (4), Sobotka (5), De Paula (5), Anderson (6), Burrows (8), and Flowers, Contreras; Tarpley, Green (2), Happ (3), Kahnle (6), Betances (7), Cortes (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Happ 1-0. L_Sobotka 1-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.