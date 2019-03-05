Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Boston
|000
|700
|100—8
|12
|0
|Washington
|001
|002
|001—4
|10
|1
Velazquez, Kelley (3), Poyner (4), Lakins (5), Mejia (6), Tapia (7), Taylor (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Scherzer, Nuno (4), Solis (5), Voth (10), McGowin (11), Copeland (13), and Severino, Read. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Scherzer 0-1. HRs_Lin.
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|050
|103—10
|13
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|200
|200—4
|8
|0
Archer, Brault (3), Kela (6), Feliz (7), Agrazal (8), McRae (9), and Stallings, Delay; Cobb, Karns (4), Givens (5), Muckenhirn (5), Phillips (6), Rogers (7), Lucas (9), Flaa (9), and Susac, Perez. W_Brault 1-0. L_Givens 0-1. HRs_Kramer, Bell, Shuck; Reinheimer, Perez.
___
|Toronto
|300
|101
|000—5
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|101
|000—2
|7
|1
Borucki, Barnes (4), Thornton (5), Biagini (7), Waguespack (8), Shafer (9), and Jansen, McGuire; Moore, Coleman (4), Greene (5), Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Carpenter (8), Fernandez (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Borucki 1-1. L_Moore 2-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Smoak, Gurriel Jr.; Dixon.
___
|Tampa Bay (ss)
|000
|002
|000—2
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|800
|010
|00x—9
|9
|0
Kolarek, Santos (1), Sulser (3), Milner (4), Kittredge (6), Franco (7), Gardeck (8), and Perez, Ciuffo; Odorizzi, Ames (3), Pineda (4), Hildenberger (6), Magill (7), Mejia (8), Collins (9), and Castro, Rortvedt. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Kolarek 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Diaz; Rosario, Castro, Cave.
___
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|0
|New York Yankees
|000
|040
|10x—5
|7
|0
Wright, Webb (4), Sobotka (5), De Paula (5), Anderson (6), Burrows (8), and Flowers, Contreras; Tarpley, Green (2), Happ (3), Kahnle (6), Betances (7), Cortes (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Happ 1-0. L_Sobotka 1-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|101—2
|8
|2
Flaherty, Miller (5), Hicks (6), Reyes (7), Leone (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Knizner; Nola, Pivetta (4), Leftwich (6), Neris (7), Nicasio (8), Garcia (9), Gilbert (9), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Gilbert 1-0. L_Cabrera 0-1.
___
|New York Mets
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|12x—3
|9
|1
Vargas, Avilan (3), Diaz (5), Gsellman (6), Smith (8), Rhame (8), and Mesoraco, Sanchez; Alcantara, Ferrell (4), Yamamoto (6), Garcia (8), Quijada (9), and Alfaro, Chavez. W_Garcia 2-0. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Quijada.
___
|Chicago White Sox (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|53x—11
|12
|0
Cease, Flores (2), Stephens (4), Medeiros (6), Vieira (7), Roach (7), Guerrero (8), and Gonzalez, Nolan; Plutko, Taylor (4), Hand (5), Wilson (6), Ramirez (7), Olson (8), Smith (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Plutko 1-0. L_Flores 1-2. HRs_Martin, Santana.
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|2
|0
|Oakland
|000
|003
|01x—4
|8
|0
Smyly, Hammel (3), Jurado (5), Tonkin (7), Hernandez (8), and Mathis, Bandy; Luzardo, Schlitter (3), Soria (4), Mengden (5), Wang (9), and Hundley, Murphy. W_Mengden. L_Jurado 0-2. HRs_Fowler.
___
