The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

March 5, 2019 5:56 pm
 
Boston 000 700 100—8 12 0
Washington 001 002 001—4 10 1

Velazquez, Kelley (3), Poyner (4), Lakins (5), Mejia (6), Tapia (7), Taylor (8), and Vazquez, Hernandez; Scherzer, Nuno (4), Solis (5), Voth (10), McGowin (11), Copeland (13), and Severino, Read. W_Kelley 1-0. L_Scherzer 0-1. HRs_Lin.

___

Pittsburgh 001 050 103—10 13 1
Baltimore 000 200 200—4 8 0

Archer, Brault (3), Kela (6), Feliz (7), Agrazal (8), McRae (9), and Stallings, Delay; Cobb, Karns (4), Givens (5), Muckenhirn (5), Phillips (6), Rogers (7), Lucas (9), Flaa (9), and Susac, Perez. W_Brault 1-0. L_Givens 0-1. HRs_Kramer, Bell, Shuck; Reinheimer, Perez.

___

Toronto 300 101 000—5 5 0
Detroit 000 101 000—2 7 1

Borucki, Barnes (4), Thornton (5), Biagini (7), Waguespack (8), Shafer (9), and Jansen, McGuire; Moore, Coleman (4), Greene (5), Hardy (6), Farmer (7), Carpenter (8), Fernandez (9), and Greiner, Sanchez. W_Borucki 1-1. L_Moore 2-1. Sv_Fernandez. HRs_Smoak, Gurriel Jr.; Dixon.

___

Tampa Bay (ss) 000 002 000—2 6 1
Minnesota 800 010 00x—9 9 0

Kolarek, Santos (1), Sulser (3), Milner (4), Kittredge (6), Franco (7), Gardeck (8), and Perez, Ciuffo; Odorizzi, Ames (3), Pineda (4), Hildenberger (6), Magill (7), Mejia (8), Collins (9), and Castro, Rortvedt. W_Odorizzi 1-0. L_Kolarek 0-1. Sv_Gardeck. HRs_Diaz; Rosario, Castro, Cave.

___

Atlanta 000 100 000—1 4 0
New York Yankees 000 040 10x—5 7 0

Wright, Webb (4), Sobotka (5), De Paula (5), Anderson (6), Burrows (8), and Flowers, Contreras; Tarpley, Green (2), Happ (3), Kahnle (6), Betances (7), Cortes (8), and Sanchez, Higashioka. W_Happ 1-0. L_Sobotka 1-1. Sv_Tarpley. HRs_Judge.

___

St. Louis 000 000 010—1 4 1
Philadelphia 000 000 101—2 8 2

Flaherty, Miller (5), Hicks (6), Reyes (7), Leone (8), Cabrera (9), and Pena, Knizner; Nola, Pivetta (4), Leftwich (6), Neris (7), Nicasio (8), Garcia (9), Gilbert (9), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Gilbert 1-0. L_Cabrera 0-1.

___

New York Mets 000 001 000—1 6 5
Miami 000 000 12x—3 9 1

Vargas, Avilan (3), Diaz (5), Gsellman (6), Smith (8), Rhame (8), and Mesoraco, Sanchez; Alcantara, Ferrell (4), Yamamoto (6), Garcia (8), Quijada (9), and Alfaro, Chavez. W_Garcia 2-0. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Quijada.

___

Chicago White Sox (ss) 000 000 000—0 5 0
Cleveland 002 001 53x—11 12 0

Cease, Flores (2), Stephens (4), Medeiros (6), Vieira (7), Roach (7), Guerrero (8), and Gonzalez, Nolan; Plutko, Taylor (4), Hand (5), Wilson (6), Ramirez (7), Olson (8), Smith (9), and Perez, Haase. W_Plutko 1-0. L_Flores 1-2. HRs_Martin, Santana.

___

Texas 000 000 100—1 2 0
Oakland 000 003 01x—4 8 0

Smyly, Hammel (3), Jurado (5), Tonkin (7), Hernandez (8), and Mathis, Bandy; Luzardo, Schlitter (3), Soria (4), Mengden (5), Wang (9), and Hundley, Murphy. W_Mengden. L_Jurado 0-2. HRs_Fowler.

___

