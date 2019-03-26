Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|000
|110
|001—3
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|310
|300
|11x—9
|11
|0
Moore, Garrett (4), Alcantara (5), Vest (6), Paredes (7), DeCaster (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Yarbrough, Chirinos (5), Stanek (6), Roe (6), Merritt (7), and Zunino, Perez, Hernandez. W_Yarbrough 1-1. L_Moore 4-2. Sv_Merritt. HRs_Chester, Lowe, Perez.
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|003
|000—5
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|004—7
|11
|0
DeSclafani, Duke (5), Lorenzen (6), Peralta (7), Powers (8), Herget (9), and Casali; Newcomb, Wright (5), Biddle (9), Jackson (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Herget 0-1. HRs_Farmer; Swanson, Florimon.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|003—5
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
Maurer, Lyons (2), Vera (3), DuRapau (8), Scioneaux (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Bukauskas, Martin (5), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Vera 2-0. L_Bukauskas 1-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Cabrera, Newman; Springer.
___
