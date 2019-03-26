Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

Detroit 000 110 001—3 10 1 Tampa Bay 310 300 11x—9 11 0

Moore, Garrett (4), Alcantara (5), Vest (6), Paredes (7), DeCaster (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Yarbrough, Chirinos (5), Stanek (6), Roe (6), Merritt (7), and Zunino, Perez, Hernandez. W_Yarbrough. L_Moore. Sv_Merritt. HRs_Chester, Lowe, Perez.

___

Cincinnati 002 003 000—5 8 2 Atlanta 000 030 004—7 11 0

DeSclafani, Duke (5), Lorenzen (6), Peralta (7), Powers (8), Herget (9), and Casali; Newcomb, Wright (5), Biddle (9), Jackson (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Herget 0-1. HRs_Farmer; Swanson, Florimon.

___

Colorado 300 000 011—5 7 1 Minnesota 300 001 001—5 11 2

Gray, Shaw (4), Oberg (4), Johnson (5), Musgrave (5), Holman (6), Culbreth (7), Holder (8), Diaz (8), and Iannetta, Wolters, Diaz; Pineda, Rogers (6), Adams (6), Mejia (7), Dean (8), Baxendale (9), and Astudillo, Garver. HRs_Murphy, Arenado, Hilliard; Cruz, Cron.

___

Cleveland 001 200 100—4 8 1 Texas 004 000 001—5 8 2

Clevinger, Olson (4), Edwards (4), Hand (5), Whitehouse (6), Angulo (7), Robinson (8), Krauth (9), and Perez, Plawecki; Smyly, Kelley (4), Springs (5), Martin (6), Sadzeck (8), Leclerc (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez, Moorman. W_Leclerc 1-0. L_Krauth 0-1. Sv_Robinson. HRs_Mazara.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 003—5 8 0 Houston 000 100 000—1 3 1

Maurer, Lyons (2), Vera (3), DuRapau (8), Scioneaux (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Bukauskas, Martin (5), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Vera 2-0. L_Bukauskas 1-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Cabrera, Newman; Springer.

___

