Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

March 26, 2019 6:26 pm
 
Detroit 000 110 001—3 10 1
Tampa Bay 310 300 11x—9 11 0

Moore, Garrett (4), Alcantara (5), Vest (6), Paredes (7), DeCaster (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Yarbrough, Chirinos (5), Stanek (6), Roe (6), Merritt (7), and Zunino, Perez, Hernandez. W_Yarbrough 1-1. L_Moore 4-2. Sv_Merritt. HRs_Chester, Lowe, Perez.

___

Cincinnati 002 003 000—5 8 2
Atlanta 000 030 004—7 11 0

DeSclafani, Duke (5), Lorenzen (6), Peralta (7), Powers (8), Herget (9), and Casali; Newcomb, Wright (5), Biddle (9), Jackson (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Herget 0-1. HRs_Farmer; Swanson, Florimon.

___

Colorado 300 000 011—5 7 1
Minnesota 300 001 001—5 11 2

Gray, Shaw (4), Oberg (4), Johnson (5), Musgrave (5), Holman (6), Culbreth (7), Holder (8), Diaz (8), and Iannetta, Wolters, Diaz; Pineda, Rogers (6), Adams (6), Mejia (7), Dean (8), Baxendale (9), and Astudillo, Garver. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Murphy, Arenado, Hilliard; Cruz, Cron.

___

Cleveland 001 200 100—4 8 1
Texas 004 000 001—5 8 2

Clevinger, Olson (4), Edwards (4), Hand (5), Whitehouse (6), Angulo (7), Robinson (8), Krauth (9), and Perez, Plawecki; Smyly, Kelley (4), Springs (5), Martin (6), Sadzeck (8), Leclerc (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez, Moorman. W_Leclerc. L_Krauth. HRs_Mazara.

___

Pittsburgh 000 200 003—5 8 0
Houston 000 100 000—1 3 1

Maurer, Lyons (2), Vera (3), DuRapau (8), Scioneaux (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Bukauskas, Martin (5), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Vera. L_Bukauskas. HRs_Cabrera, Newman; Springer.

___

Boston 001 001 050—7 7 1
Chicago Cubs 002 381 02x—16 15 0

Price, Kelley (4), Hembree (5), Workman (5), Lau (5), Thornburg (6), Brewer (6), Weber (7), Feltman (8), and Swihart, Centeno; Edwards Jr., Kintzler (2), Collins (3), Kontos (4), Wick (5), Norwood (6), Carasiti (7), Clarkin (8), Effross (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Castillo. W_Collins. L_Price. HRs_Travis, Swihart; Bernard, Schwarber.

___

Chicago White Sox 004 110 010—7 14 0
Arizona 010 000 000—1 7 0

Nova, Frare (4), Burr (5), Marshall (6), Foster (7), Heuer (9), and Castillo, Collins; Mark (10), Lopez (10), Jeter (11), Bartlett (12), and Kelly, Miroglio. W_Nova. L_Kelly. HRs_Lamb.

___

