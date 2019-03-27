Tuesday’s Major League Linescore

|Detroit
|000
|110
|001—3
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|310
|300
|11x—9
|11
|0
Moore, Garrett (4), Alcantara (5), Vest (6), Paredes (7), DeCaster (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Yarbrough, Chirinos (5), Stanek (6), Roe (6), Merritt (7), and Zunino, Perez, Hernandez. W_Yarbrough 1-1. L_Moore 4-2. Sv_Merritt. HRs_Chester, Lowe, Perez.
___
|Cincinnati
|002
|003
|000—5
|8
|2
|Atlanta
|000
|030
|004—7
|11
|0
DeSclafani, Duke (5), Lorenzen (6), Peralta (7), Powers (8), Herget (9), and Casali; Newcomb, Wright (5), Biddle (9), Jackson (9), and McCann, Jackson. W_Jackson 1-0. L_Herget 0-1. HRs_Farmer; Swanson, Florimon.
___
|Colorado
|300
|000
|011—5
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|300
|001
|001—5
|11
|2
Gray, Shaw (4), Oberg (4), Johnson (5), Musgrave (5), Holman (6), Culbreth (7), Holder (8), Diaz (8), and Iannetta, Wolters, Diaz; Pineda, Rogers (6), Adams (6), Mejia (7), Dean (8), Baxendale (9), and Astudillo, Garver. Sv_Baxendale. HRs_Murphy, Arenado, Hilliard; Cruz, Cron.
___
|Cleveland
|001
|200
|100—4
|8
|1
|Texas
|004
|000
|001—5
|8
|2
Clevinger, Olson (4), Edwards (4), Hand (5), Whitehouse (6), Angulo (7), Robinson (8), Krauth (9), and Perez, Plawecki; Smyly, Kelley (4), Springs (5), Martin (6), Sadzeck (8), Leclerc (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez, Moorman. W_Leclerc 1-0. L_Krauth 0-1. Sv_Robinson. HRs_Mazara.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|003—5
|8
|0
|Houston
|000
|100
|000—1
|3
|1
Maurer, Lyons (2), Vera (3), DuRapau (8), Scioneaux (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Bukauskas, Martin (5), Sneed (9), and Stassi, Stubbs. W_Vera 2-0. L_Bukauskas 1-1. Sv_Sneed. HRs_Cabrera, Newman; Springer.
___
|Boston
|001
|001
|050—7
|7
|1
|Chicago Cubs
|002
|381
|02x—16
|15
|0
Price, Kelley (4), Hembree (5), Workman (5), Lau (5), Thornburg (6), Brewer (6), Weber (7), Feltman (8), and Swihart, Centeno; Edwards Jr., Kintzler (2), Collins (3), Kontos (4), Wick (5), Norwood (6), Carasiti (7), Clarkin (8), Effross (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Castillo. W_Collins. L_Price 0-2. Sv_Markey. HRs_Travis, Swihart; Bernard, Schwarber.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|004
|110
|010—7
|14
|0
|Arizona
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Nova, Frare (4), Burr (5), Marshall (6), Foster (7), Heuer (9), and Castillo, Collins; Kelly, Mark (6), Lopez (7), Jeter (8), Bartlett (9), and Kelly, Miroglio. W_Nova 2-2. L_Kelly 1-3. Sv_Heuer. HRs_Lamb.
___
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Strahm, Reyes (4), Solis (5), Rodriguez (6), Higgins (7), Mitchell (8), Torres (9), and Mejia, Rivas; LeBlanc, Elias (6), Brennan (7), Festa (8), Rumbelow (9), and Freitas, DeCarlo. W_Solis. L_Elias. Sv_Torres. HRs_Urias.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Toronto
|000
|000
|20x—2
|7
|1
Burnes, Sanchez (4), Brown (5), Perdomo (8), and Pina, Gosewisch; Pannone, Guerra (3), Barnes (5), Shafer (7), Fisk (8), Snead (8), Jackson (9), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Shafer. L_Brown. Sv_Jackson.
___
|Oakland
|020
|200
|xxx—4
|7
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|002
|xxx—2
|6
|0
Brooks, Schlitter (6), Blevins (6), and Hundley; Samardzija, Vincent (4), Pomeranz (5), and Posey, Kratz. W_Brooks. L_Samardzija. Sv_Blevins. HRs_Canha.
___
|Los Angeles Angels
|000
|010
|100—2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|070
|020
|00x—9
|8
|1
Sandoval, Rhoades (2), Robles (3), De Horta (4), Curtiss (6), Rodriguez (7), and Lucroy, Pena; Urias, Floro (5), Schultz (5), May (6), Allie (9), and Barnes, Smith. W_Urias 2-0. L_Sandoval 0-1. Sv_Curtiss. HRs_Bellinger.
___
