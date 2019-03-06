Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
St. Frances 71, St. Maria Goretti 68
Class 1A East=
Quarterfinal=
Coppin Academy 72, Havre de Grace 44
Crisfield 58, Cambridge/SD 42
Patterson Mill 45, Joppatowne 34
Washington 62, Pocomoke 40
Class 1A North=
Quarterfinal=
Dunbar 48, Lake Clifton 12
Forest Park 85, Baltimore Douglass 3
Pikesville 71, Randallstown 23
Western STES 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 51
Class 1A South=
Quarterfinal=
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 47, Frederick Douglass 45
Largo 58, Fairmont Heights 15
Class 1A West=
Quarterfinal=
Allegany 65, Northern Garrett 27
Francis Scott Key 68, Boonsboro 30
Mountain Ridge 46, Oakland Southern 44
Smithsburg 54, Catoctin 48
Class 2A East=
Quarterfinal=
Elkton 65, North Harford 57
Fallston 58, Rising Sun 34
Kent Island 35, Easton 34
Queen Annes County 67, Parkside 44
Class 2A North=
Quarterfinal=
Central 52, Patterson 48
Hereford 50, Eastern Tech 8
New Town 46, Edmondson-Westside 42
Class 2A South=
Quarterfinal=
Calvert 56, La Plata 20
Oakland Mills 47, Marriotts Ridge 46
River Hill 50, Hammond 48
Westlake 48, Harwood Southern 42
Class 2A West=
Quarterfinal=
Middletown 43, Walkersville 38
Oakdale 57, Liberty 45
Poolesville 36, Damascus 29
South Carroll 51, Winters Mill 47
Class 3A East=
Quarterfinal=
James M. Bennett 75, Northeast – AA 74
Long Reach 69, Centennial 45
Pasadena Chesapeake 69, Stephen Decatur 42
Reservoir 50, Mt. Hebron 49
Class 3A North=
Quarterfinal=
Aberdeen 64, Kenwood 19
C. Milton Wright 46, Bel Air 41
Franklin 49, Lansdowne 38
Towson 42, Milford Mill 30
Class 3A South=
Quarterfinal=
Baltimore Poly 75, City College 47
Chopticon 46, St. Charles 43
Great Mills 54, Huntingtown 44
Oxon Hill 63, Potomac 17
Class 3A West=
Quarterfinal=
Frederick 76, Linganore 26
Rockville 49, Manchester Valley 31
Tuscarora 58, Thomas Johnson 31
Westminster 47, Watkins Mill 27
Class 4A East=
Quarterfinal=
Meade 39, Severna Park 33
North Point 59, Leonardtown 32
Old Mill 55, Arundel 38
South River 52, Annapolis 39
Class 4A North=
Quarterfinal=
Howard 52, Catonsville 39
Montgomery Blair 50, Sherwood 48
Paint Branch 58, Urbana 47
Western 54, Dulaney 24
Class 4A South=
Quarterfinal=
C. H. Flowers 68, Eleanor Roosevelt 58
Laurel 69, Bladensburg 37
Parkdale 46, DuVal 25
Wise 45, Suitland 41
Class 4A West=
Quarterfinal=
Bethesda 56, Walt Whitman 35
Clarksburg 65, Gaithersburg 48
Richard Montgomery 46, Quince Orchard 44
Winston Churchill 64, Walter Johnson 46
___
