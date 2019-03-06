Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

St. Frances 71, St. Maria Goretti 68

Class 1A East=

Quarterfinal=

Coppin Academy 72, Havre de Grace 44

Crisfield 58, Cambridge/SD 42

Patterson Mill 45, Joppatowne 34

Washington 62, Pocomoke 40

Class 1A North=

Quarterfinal=

Dunbar 48, Lake Clifton 12

Forest Park 85, Baltimore Douglass 3

Pikesville 71, Randallstown 23

Western STES 56, Pasadena Chesapeake 51

Class 1A South=

Quarterfinal=

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 47, Frederick Douglass 45

Largo 58, Fairmont Heights 15

Class 1A West=

Quarterfinal=

Allegany 65, Northern Garrett 27

Francis Scott Key 68, Boonsboro 30

Mountain Ridge 46, Oakland Southern 44

Smithsburg 54, Catoctin 48

Class 2A East=

Quarterfinal=

Elkton 65, North Harford 57

Fallston 58, Rising Sun 34

Kent Island 35, Easton 34

Queen Annes County 67, Parkside 44

Class 2A North=

Quarterfinal=

Central 52, Patterson 48

Hereford 50, Eastern Tech 8

New Town 46, Edmondson-Westside 42

Class 2A South=

Quarterfinal=

Calvert 56, La Plata 20

Oakland Mills 47, Marriotts Ridge 46

River Hill 50, Hammond 48

Westlake 48, Harwood Southern 42

Class 2A West=

Quarterfinal=

Middletown 43, Walkersville 38

Oakdale 57, Liberty 45

Poolesville 36, Damascus 29

South Carroll 51, Winters Mill 47

Class 3A East=

Quarterfinal=

James M. Bennett 75, Northeast – AA 74

Long Reach 69, Centennial 45

Pasadena Chesapeake 69, Stephen Decatur 42

Reservoir 50, Mt. Hebron 49

Class 3A North=

Quarterfinal=

Aberdeen 64, Kenwood 19

C. Milton Wright 46, Bel Air 41

Franklin 49, Lansdowne 38

Towson 42, Milford Mill 30

Class 3A South=

Quarterfinal=

Baltimore Poly 75, City College 47

Chopticon 46, St. Charles 43

Great Mills 54, Huntingtown 44

Oxon Hill 63, Potomac 17

Class 3A West=

Quarterfinal=

Frederick 76, Linganore 26

Rockville 49, Manchester Valley 31

Tuscarora 58, Thomas Johnson 31

Westminster 47, Watkins Mill 27

Class 4A East=

Quarterfinal=

Meade 39, Severna Park 33

North Point 59, Leonardtown 32

Old Mill 55, Arundel 38

South River 52, Annapolis 39

Class 4A North=

Quarterfinal=

Howard 52, Catonsville 39

Montgomery Blair 50, Sherwood 48

Paint Branch 58, Urbana 47

Western 54, Dulaney 24

Class 4A South=

Quarterfinal=

C. H. Flowers 68, Eleanor Roosevelt 58

Laurel 69, Bladensburg 37

Parkdale 46, DuVal 25

Wise 45, Suitland 41

Class 4A West=

Quarterfinal=

Bethesda 56, Walt Whitman 35

Clarksburg 65, Gaithersburg 48

Richard Montgomery 46, Quince Orchard 44

Winston Churchill 64, Walter Johnson 46

