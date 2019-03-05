Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 4=
Semifinal=
GW-Danville 53, Jefferson Forest 38
Louisa 74, Lake Taylor 67
VHSL Class 3=
Semifinal=
Northside 74, Cave Spring 53
Phoebus 74, John Marshall 71, OT
VHSL Class 2=
Semifinal=
East Rockingham 71, Goochland 52
Radford 79, Gate City 65
VHSL Class 1=
Semifinal=
Eastside 69, J.I. Burton 54
Surry County 64, Rappahannock 55, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 4=
Semifinal=
Lake Taylor 65, Deep Creek 50
Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 58
VHSL Class 3=
Semifinal=
Hopewell 77, William Monroe 62
Spotswood 47, Lord Botetourt 42
VHSL Class 2=
Semifinal=
Central Wise 50, Ridgeview 48, OT
Greensville County 38, Maggie Walker 37
VHSL Class 1=
Semifinal=
Parry McCluer 48, Honaker 31
Surry County 74, Riverheads 54
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
