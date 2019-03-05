Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s Scores

March 5, 2019 10:13 pm
 
< a min read
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4=

Semifinal=

GW-Danville 53, Jefferson Forest 38

Louisa 74, Lake Taylor 67

VHSL Class 3=

Semifinal=

Northside 74, Cave Spring 53

Phoebus 74, John Marshall 71, OT

VHSL Class 2=

Semifinal=

East Rockingham 71, Goochland 52

Radford 79, Gate City 65

VHSL Class 1=

Semifinal=

Eastside 69, J.I. Burton 54

Surry County 64, Rappahannock 55, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4=

Semifinal=

Lake Taylor 65, Deep Creek 50

Pulaski County 63, Carroll County 58

VHSL Class 3=

Semifinal=

Hopewell 77, William Monroe 62

Spotswood 47, Lord Botetourt 42

VHSL Class 2=

Semifinal=

Central Wise 50, Ridgeview 48, OT

Greensville County 38, Maggie Walker 37

VHSL Class 1=

Semifinal=

Parry McCluer 48, Honaker 31

Surry County 74, Riverheads 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

