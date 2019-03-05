Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Sports Transactions

March 5, 2019
 
BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Ratified a two-year player transfer agreement with Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (Mexico).

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Casey Mize to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Jarret Martin to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated OF Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment. Signed RHP Clay Buchholz to a one-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHPs Chris Flexen, Franklyn Kilome and Drew Gagnon to minor league camp. Reassigned Cs Colton Plaia and Patrick Mazeika; INF Gavin Cecchini; LHPs P.J. Conlon, David Peterson and Anthony Kay; and RHPs Ryder Ryan, Corey Taylor, Stephen Villines and Josh Torres to minor league camp. Named Jessica Mendoza baseball operations adviser.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields.

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed C Rachel Hollivay.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of defensive line coach Bryant Young. Named Jess Simpson defensive line coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jared Norris to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Sam Acho.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Margus Hunt to a contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OT Donovan Smith to a three-year contract and LB Devante Bond.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Michael Stone to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated RW Stefan Noesen from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled Fs Josh Ho-Sang and Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL) on an emergency basis.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Garret Sparks to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Zach Tolkinen from a professional tryout.

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy RW Anthony Collins eight games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to Memphis (USL).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Jeff Caldwell to Memphis (USL) for the duration of the 2019 season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jamiro Monteiro from Metz (Ligue 2-France).

TENNIS
World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Orlando for the upcoming season.

PHILADELPHIA FREEDOMS — Named Judy Murray director of player personnel and community engagement.

COLLEGE

PENN STATE — Named Ryan Snyder assistant director of strategic communications.

THE CITADEL — Named Ryan McLaughlin assistant women’s soccer coach.

