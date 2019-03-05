Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Ratified a two-year player transfer agreement with Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (Mexico).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned LHPs Bernardo Flores and Jordan Guerrero, INF Nick Madrigal and OFs Luis González and Blake Rutherford to minor-league camp.
DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Casey Mize to minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Jarret Martin to a minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated OF Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment. Signed RHP Clay Buchholz to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF/1B Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHPs Chris Flexen, Franklyn Kilome and Drew Gagnon to minor league camp. Reassigned Cs Colton Plaia and Patrick Mazeika; INF Gavin Cecchini; LHPs P.J. Conlon, David Peterson and Anthony Kay; and RHPs Ryder Ryan, Corey Taylor, Stephen Villines and Josh Torres to minor league camp. Named Jessica Mendoza baseball operations adviser.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 2B David Cronin to a contract extension.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Christian Aragon and C Glenn Kubek.
LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed C Rachel Hollivay.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of defensive line coach Bryant Young. Named Jess Simpson defensive line coach.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jared Norris to a two-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Sam Acho.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Kevin Johnson.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Margus Hunt to a contract extension.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OT Donovan Smith to a three-year contract and LB Devante Bond.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Steel and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego (AHL).
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Michael Stone to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated RW Stefan Noesen from injured reserve.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled Fs Josh Ho-Sang and Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL) on an emergency basis.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned F Aaron Luchuk from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Garret Sparks to a one-year contract extension.
COLORADO EAGLES — Returned F Jared VanWormer to Kansas City (ECHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Zach Tolkinen from a professional tryout.
ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Matt Finn to Florida (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Keoni Texeira to Wichita (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Indy RW Anthony Collins eight games.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Derek Petti.
BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Liam Kerins. Signed F Matt Campagna.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Michael Stenerson.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Steve McParland to San Diego (AHL).
MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi.
MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Sam Kurker to Binghamton (AHL).
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Christian Frey to Jacksonville.
WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Gabriel Verpaelst to Utah.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to Memphis (USL).
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Jeff Caldwell to Memphis (USL) for the duration of the 2019 season.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jamiro Monteiro from Metz (Ligue 2-France).
LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed Ms Jack Jean Baptiste and Ariel Fantoni.
WTT — Announced it is adding expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Orlando for the upcoming season.
PHILADELPHIA FREEDOMS — Named Judy Murray director of player personnel and community engagement.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Andy Crabtree associate head golf coach.
PENN STATE — Named Ryan Snyder assistant director of strategic communications.
THE CITADEL — Named Ryan McLaughlin assistant women’s soccer coach.
