Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Ratified a two-year player transfer agreement with Liga Mexicana de Beisbol (Mexico).

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reassigned LHPs Bernardo Flores and Jordan Guerrero, INF Nick Madrigal and OFs Luis González and Blake Rutherford to minor-league camp.

DETROIT TIGERS — Assigned RHP Casey Mize to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed LHP Jarret Martin to a minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Designated OF Dwight Smith Jr. for assignment. Signed RHP Clay Buchholz to a one-year contract.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with OF/1B Cody Bellinger on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHPs Chris Flexen, Franklyn Kilome and Drew Gagnon to minor league camp. Reassigned Cs Colton Plaia and Patrick Mazeika; INF Gavin Cecchini; LHPs P.J. Conlon, David Peterson and Anthony Kay; and RHPs Ryder Ryan, Corey Taylor, Stephen Villines and Josh Torres to minor league camp. Named Jessica Mendoza baseball operations adviser.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Daniel Fields.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed 2B David Cronin to a contract extension.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed LHP Christian Aragon and C Glenn Kubek.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Signed C Rachel Hollivay.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of defensive line coach Bryant Young. Named Jess Simpson defensive line coach.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Jordan Phillips to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB Jared Norris to a two-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Sam Acho.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Romeo Okwara to a two-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released CB Kevin Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DT Margus Hunt to a contract extension.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OT Donovan Smith to a three-year contract and LB Devante Bond.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Steel and D Jacob Larsson from San Diego (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned D Michael Stone to Stockton (AHL) for conditioning.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated RW Stefan Noesen from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled Fs Josh Ho-Sang and Michael Dal Colle from Bridgeport (AHL) on an emergency basis.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned F Aaron Luchuk from Belleville (AHL) to Brampton (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed G Garret Sparks to a one-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

COLORADO EAGLES — Returned F Jared VanWormer to Kansas City (ECHL).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Zach Tolkinen from a professional tryout.

ONTARIO REIGN — Returned D Matt Finn to Florida (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Returned D Keoni Texeira to Wichita (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Assigned F Spencer Naas to Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Indy RW Anthony Collins eight games.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Derek Petti.

BRAMPTON BEAST — Released F Liam Kerins. Signed F Matt Campagna.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Michael Stenerson.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned F Steve McParland to San Diego (AHL).

MAINE MARINERS — Signed F Chris Ordoobadi.

MANCHESTER MONARCHS — Loaned F Sam Kurker to Binghamton (AHL).

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Traded G Christian Frey to Jacksonville.

WICHITA THUNDER — Traded D Gabriel Verpaelst to Utah.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Loaned F Rashawn Dally to Memphis (USL).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned G Jeff Caldwell to Memphis (USL) for the duration of the 2019 season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed M Jamiro Monteiro from Metz (Ligue 2-France).

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed Ms Jack Jean Baptiste and Ariel Fantoni.

TENNIS World TeamTennis

WTT — Announced it is adding expansion franchises in Las Vegas and Orlando for the upcoming season.

PHILADELPHIA FREEDOMS — Named Judy Murray director of player personnel and community engagement.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Andy Crabtree associate head golf coach.

PENN STATE — Named Ryan Snyder assistant director of strategic communications.

THE CITADEL — Named Ryan McLaughlin assistant women’s soccer coach.

