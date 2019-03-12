Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended Houston Astros RHP Francis Martes for 80-games without pay after testing positive for Clomiphene, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Michael Chavis, LHP Josh Taylor, and RHPs Travis Lakins and Chandler Shepherd to Pawtucket (IL) and RHP Denyi Reyes to Portland (EL). Reassigned C Austin Rei, OF Rusney Castillo, INF Tony Renda, 1B Josh Ockimey, and RHPs Mike Shawaryn and Carson Smith to their minor league camp.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Rogelio Armenteros and OF Kyle Tucker to their minor league camp. Reassigned RHPs Brandon Bielak, J.B. Bukauskas, Corbin Martin and Forrest Whitley; and INF Alex De Goti to their minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Scott Blewett and INF Kelvin Gutierrez to Omaha (PCL). Assigned LHP Foster Griffin, Cs MJ Melendez and Sebastian Rivero and 1B Samir Duenez to their minor league camp.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Nick Gordon and OF LaMonte Wade Jr. to Rochester (IL), and INF Luis Arraez to Pensacola (SL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Dustin Fowler to Las Vegas (PCL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Nick Gardewine and LHP Taylor Hearn to Nashville (PCL); and LHP Brock Burke and RHP Wei-Chieh Huang to Frisco (TL). Assigned RHPs Tim Dillard, Yoel Espinal, and Ariel Hernandez, C Adam Moore and OF Ben Revere to their minor league camp.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned LHPs Kolby Allard and Grant Dayton, C Alex Jackson and RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (IL). Reassigned LHPs Thomas Burrows, Corbin Clouse, Tucker Davidson and INF Luis Marte to their minor league camp.

CINCINNATI REDS — Re-assigned OF Aristides Aquino, RHP Odrisamer Despaigne, OF TJ Friedl, OF Brian O’Grady, C Chris Okey, INF/OF Jordan Patterson, INF Alfredo Rodriguez, RHP Tony Santillan, C Tyler Stephenson, OF Taylor Trammell, OF Mason Williams and OF Kyle Wren to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHPs Paul Sewald and Jacob Rhame to Syracuse (IL). Re-assigned RHP Arquimedes Caminero, INFs Andres Gimenez and Dilson Herrera, OFs Rymer Liriano and Tim Tebow, and C Ali Sanchez to their minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHPs Jesus Liranzo and Aaron Slegers, OF Jason Martin and INF Cole Tucker to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned RHP Alex McRae to their minor league camp.

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released INF Reynaldo Rodriguez.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Traded RHP Pasquale Mazzoccoli to Rockland (Can-Am) for a player to be named. Signed C Roy Morales.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP Jake Fisher.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Suspended Toronto F Serge Ibaka three games and Cleveland F Marquese Chriss one game for their involvement in a fight during a March 11 game. Fined Oklahoma City G Russell Westbrook $25,000 for directing profanity and threatening language to a fan during a March 11 game at Utah.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F B.J. Johnson to a second 10-day contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Assigned G Chasson Randle to Capital City (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed QB Taylor Heinicke to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Bobby Hart to a three-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released LB Nick Perry.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR DeVante Parker to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed FB Eli Penny.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed QB Ryan Griffin. Released P Bryan Anger.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LBs Dale Warren and Chinedu Oparaku.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Haydn Fleury from Charlotte (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed F Ryan Kuffner and LW Taro Hirose to two-year entry-level contracts.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Orlando’s Colby McAuley one game and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 10 game at Newfoundland. Suspended Norfolk’s Daniel Maggio two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 9 game at Worcester. Suspended Kansas City’s David Dziurzynski and Cincinnati’s Justin Vaive five games each and fined them undisclosed amounts for their actions in a March 10 game.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Spencer Trapp and G Tommy Nixon to amateur tryout agreements.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Announced G Sean Johnson and F Jonathan Lewis were called to the United States Men’s National Team. Announced D Alex Callens was called to Peru.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Robin Jansson.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Announced D Nick Lima was called to the United States Men’s National Team.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Announced Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan were called to the United States Men’s National Team and Jordy Delem was called to Martinique.

COLLEGE

CENTENARY — Named Ashley McDonough women’s volleyball coach.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Reinstated men’s basketball G Eric Lockett.

NYU — Promoted Carl Villanueva to senior associate athletic director and Dominick Ciaccia associate athletic director.

RUTGERS — Dismissed men’s junior basketball F Issa Thiam.

