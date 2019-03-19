Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

March 19, 2019
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Bill Bavasi director operations for the Arizona Fall League.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Derek Fisher, LHP Cionel Perez and OF Myles Straw. Reassigned OF Yordan Alvarez, LHP Kent Emanuel, INF Jack Mayfield, RHP Brendan McCurry, INF Nick Tanielu and INF Abraham Toro to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino to Nashville (PCL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Tyler Beede and Ray Black to their minor league camp.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a 10-day contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Tim Frazier.

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Kethan Savage from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DB Phillip Gaines.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced LS Luke Rhodes signed his tender.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jake Ryan.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with QB Blake Bortles on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Zak DeOssie, WR Bennie Fowler and DB Tony Lippett.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Brian Quick. Re-signed G Zac Kerin.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Mic’hael Brooks.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Kenneth Walker.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Signed F Griffin Yow.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Jason Kreis coach of the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

SUN BELT CONFERENCE — Named Keith Gill commissioner.

MISSISSIPPI — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis on a four-year contract.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Fired men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli.

