Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Bill Bavasi director operations for the Arizona Fall League.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OF Derek Fisher, LHP Cionel Perez and OF Myles Straw. Reassigned OF Yordan Alvarez, LHP Kent Emanuel, INF Jack Mayfield, RHP Brendan McCurry, INF Nick Tanielu and INF Abraham Toro to their minor league camp.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino to Nashville (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Tyler Beede and Ray Black to their minor league camp.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a 10-day contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Tim Frazier.
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Kethan Savage from the available player pool.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DB Phillip Gaines.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced LS Luke Rhodes signed his tender.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jake Ryan.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with QB Blake Bortles on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Zak DeOssie, WR Bennie Fowler and DB Tony Lippett.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Brian Quick. Re-signed G Zac Kerin.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Mic’hael Brooks.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Kenneth Walker.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Signed F Griffin Yow.
USSF — Named Jason Kreis coach of the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE — Named Keith Gill commissioner.
MISSISSIPPI — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis on a four-year contract.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Fired men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli.
