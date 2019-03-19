Listen Live Sports

Tuesday's Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Bill Bavasi director operations for the Arizona Fall League.

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract. Optioned OF Oscar Mercado to Columbus (IL). Released OF Matt Joyce.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OFs Derek Fisher and Myles Straw, and LHP Cionel Perez. Reassigned OF Yordan Alvarez, LHP Kent Emanuel, RHP Brendan McCurry; and INFs Jack Mayfield, Nick Tanielu and Abraham Toro to their minor league camp.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman and OFs Jorge Bonifacio and Brett Phillips to Omaha (PCL). Reassigned LHP Richard Lovelady; RHPs Zach Lovvorn and Drew Storen; C Xavier Fernandez; INFs Jecksson Flores and Nicky Lopez and OFs Elier Hernandez and Bubba Starling to their minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected C Nick Hundley from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Jharel Cotton and OF Nick Martini on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 17, and C Chris Herrmann on the 60-day IL, retroactive to March 17.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected OF Ichiro Suzuki from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHPs Shawn Armstrong, Gerson Bautista, Anthony Swarzak, Sam Tuivailala and INF Kyle Seager on the IL. Re-assigned LHP Tommy Milone and C Jose Lobaton to their minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino to Nashville (PCL).

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Tyler Beede and Ray Black to their minor league camp.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a 10-day contract.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Tim Frazier.

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned F Caleb Swanigan to Stockton (NBAGL).

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Kethan Savage from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB/DE Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DB Phillip Gaines.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with WR Randall Cobb on a one-year contract. Signed DE Kerry Hyde. Re-signed C L.P. Ladouceur.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced LS Luke Rhodes signed his tender.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jake Ryan.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with QB Blake Bortles on a one-year contract and LB Clay Matthews on a two-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Dan Bailey.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Phillip Dorsett

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Zak DeOssie, WR Bennie Fowler and DB Tony Lippett.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Daniel Brown. Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson and OL Brent Qvale.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Vontaze Burfict.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Mark Barron to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Dustin Little athletic trainer. Re-signed RB Raheem Mostert to a three-year contract and signed P Justin Vogel to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Darren Fells.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Brian Quick. Re-signed G Zac Kerin.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Mic’hael Brooks.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Kenneth Walker.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

DC UNITED — Signed F Griffin Yow.

U.S. Soccer Federation

USSF — Named Jason Kreis coach of the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team.

COLLEGE

SUN BELT CONFERENCE — Named Keith Gill commissioner.

ARKANSAS — Announced F Daniel Gafford will enter the NBA draft and will not play in the NIT.

MISSISSIPPI — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis on a four-year contract.

SAINT JOSEPH’S — Fired men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli.

