Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLB — Named Bill Bavasi director operations for the Arizona Fall League.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Signed OF Carlos Gonzalez to a minor league contract. Optioned OF Oscar Mercado to Columbus (IL). Released OF Matt Joyce.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned OFs Derek Fisher and Myles Straw, and LHP Cionel Perez. Reassigned OF Yordan Alvarez, LHP Kent Emanuel, RHP Brendan McCurry; and INFs Jack Mayfield, Nick Tanielu and Abraham Toro to their minor league camp.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Glenn Sparkman and OFs Jorge Bonifacio and Brett Phillips to Omaha (PCL). Reassigned LHP Richard Lovelady; RHPs Zach Lovvorn and Drew Storen; C Xavier Fernandez; INFs Jecksson Flores and Nicky Lopez and OFs Elier Hernandez and Bubba Starling to their minor league camp.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with LHP Gio Gonzalez on a minor league contract.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected C Nick Hundley from Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Jharel Cotton and OF Nick Martini on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 17, and C Chris Herrmann on the 60-day IL, retroactive to March 17.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected OF Ichiro Suzuki from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHPs Shawn Armstrong, Gerson Bautista, Anthony Swarzak, Sam Tuivailala and INF Kyle Seager on the IL. Re-assigned LHP Tommy Milone and C Jose Lobaton to their minor league camp.
TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned C Jose Trevino to Nashville (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHPs Tyler Beede and Ray Black to their minor league camp.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Deyonta Davis to a 10-day contract.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Tim Frazier.
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Assigned F Caleb Swanigan to Stockton (NBAGL).
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Kethan Savage from the available player pool.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB/DE Bruce Irvin to a one-year contract.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed DB Phillip Gaines.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with WR Randall Cobb on a one-year contract. Signed DE Kerry Hyde. Re-signed C L.P. Ladouceur.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed WR Tommylee Lewis.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Announced LS Luke Rhodes signed his tender.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed LB Jake Ryan.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Agreed to terms with QB Blake Bortles on a one-year contract and LB Clay Matthews on a two-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed K Dan Bailey.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed WR Phillip Dorsett
NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-signed LS Zak DeOssie, WR Bennie Fowler and DB Tony Lippett.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed TE Daniel Brown. Re-signed TE Eric Tomlinson and OL Brent Qvale.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Vontaze Burfict.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Mark Barron to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Named Dustin Little athletic trainer. Re-signed RB Raheem Mostert to a three-year contract and signed P Justin Vogel to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Darren Fells.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed WR Brian Quick. Re-signed G Zac Kerin.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DL Mic’hael Brooks.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Kenneth Walker.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
DC UNITED — Signed F Griffin Yow.
USSF — Named Jason Kreis coach of the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE — Named Keith Gill commissioner.
ARKANSAS — Announced F Daniel Gafford will enter the NBA draft and will not play in the NIT.
MISSISSIPPI — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis on a four-year contract.
SAINT JOSEPH’S — Fired men’s basketball coach Phil Martelli.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.