Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer through July 1.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ian Hamilton and OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell and OF Eloy Jiménez from Charlotte (IL). Reassigned RHPs Evan Marshall and Zach Thompson, C Alfredo González, INFs Ryan Goins, Danny Mendick and Matt Skole and OF Preston Tucker to minor-league camp. Re-signed OF Brandon Guyer to a minor-league contract.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced a two-year extension of their player development contract with Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded LHP Williams Jerez to San Francisco for RHP Chris Stratton.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Emilio Pagan to Durham (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Kyle Dowdy off waivers from the N.Y. Mets. Assigned C Jeff Bandy, INFs Chase d’Arnaud, Matt Davidson, and Nolan Fontana, and OF Danny Santana in minor league camp. Released OF Ben Revere from minor league contract.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hendricks on a four-year contract for 2020-23. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (PCL). Reassigned RHP Allen Webster to minor league camp.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned RHP Matt Wisler to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austen Williams and INF Adrian Sanchez to Fresno (PCL).
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Matt den Dekker.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Patrick McGuff to a contract extension. Signed RHP Mitch McIntyre.
RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Alec Byrd.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Nick Wegmann.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted T.J. Weist to assistant special teams coach.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed OT Dillon Gordon off waivers from Kansas City.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Landry Jones.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).
DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Donovan to Milwaukee (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed coach Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension.
AHL — Suspended Belleville F Darren Archibald two games and Colorado D Sergei Boikov one game.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Gregor MacLeod to a one-year contract.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released F Hugo Roy from a professional tryout and signed him to a three-year contract and assigned him, D Filip Pyrochta and F Zach Magwood to Atlanta (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned D Joel Messner to Atlanta (ECHL).
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Judd Peterson from Cincinnati (ECHL).
SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Charlie Sampair from Tulsa (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — FReturned F Jared VanWormer to Kansas City (ECHL).
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Sean Campbell.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Kurt Gosselin to Rochester (AHL).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Shane Walsh. Signed F Alex Tonge to an amateur tryout.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Thomas Ebbing to Laval (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Signed F Jack Ramsey to an amateur tryout.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Phil Johansson to an amateur tryout and F Lucas Kohls.
ALABAMA — Graduate men’s basketball G Dazon Ingram intends to transfer.
ARKANSAS — Fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson.
BYU — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball coach Dave Rose.
CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named David McFatrich volleyball coach.
FLORIDA — Announced graduate men’s basketball F Keith Stone will transfer.
GEORGIA TECH — Fired women’s basketball coach MaChelle Joseph.
HOFSTRA — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey.
IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm on a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Announced junior F Cam Lard is leaving the men’s basketball program.
NEBRASKA — Fired men’s basketball coach Tim Miles.
N.C. STATE — Signed football coach Dave Doeren to a five-year contract.
TENNESSEE — Suspended DB Kenneth George Jr. indefinitely from the football team after his arrest.
TROY — Named Scott Cross men’s basketball coach.
