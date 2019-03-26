Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended San Francisco Giants president and CEO Larry Baer through July 1.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Ian Hamilton and OF Jon Jay on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25. Recalled OF Ryan Cordell and OF Eloy Jiménez from Charlotte (IL). Reassigned RHPs Evan Marshall and Zach Thompson, C Alfredo González, INFs Ryan Goins, Danny Mendick and Matt Skole and OF Preston Tucker to minor-league camp. Re-signed OF Brandon Guyer to a minor-league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced a two-year extension of their player development contract with Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Traded LHP Williams Jerez to San Francisco for RHP Chris Stratton.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Emilio Pagan to Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Kyle Dowdy off waivers from the N.Y. Mets. Assigned C Jeff Bandy, INFs Chase d’Arnaud, Matt Davidson, and Nolan Fontana, and OF Danny Santana in minor league camp. Released OF Ben Revere from minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Hendricks on a four-year contract for 2020-23. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (PCL). Reassigned RHP Allen Webster to minor league camp.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned RHP Matt Wisler to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jacob deGrom on a five-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austen Williams and INF Adrian Sanchez to Fresno (PCL).

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Matt den Dekker.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Patrick McGuff to a contract extension. Signed RHP Mitch McIntyre.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed LHP Alec Byrd.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed LHP Nick Wegmann.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Promoted T.J. Weist to assistant special teams coach.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Claimed OT Dillon Gordon off waivers from Kansas City.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed QB Landry Jones.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned F Ty Lewis from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL).

DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Colton Point from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Matt Donovan to Milwaukee (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Brampton (ECHL) to Belleville (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed coach Jon Cooper to a multi-year contract extension.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville F Darren Archibald two games and Colorado D Sergei Boikov one game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Gregor MacLeod to a one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Released F Hugo Roy from a professional tryout and signed him to a three-year contract and assigned him, D Filip Pyrochta and F Zach Magwood to Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned D Joel Messner to Atlanta (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled F Judd Peterson from Cincinnati (ECHL).

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Charlie Sampair from Tulsa (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — FReturned F Jared VanWormer to Kansas City (ECHL).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released D Sean Campbell.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned D Kurt Gosselin to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Shane Walsh. Signed F Alex Tonge to an amateur tryout.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Loaned F Thomas Ebbing to Laval (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Signed F Jack Ramsey to an amateur tryout.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Phil Johansson to an amateur tryout and F Lucas Kohls.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Graduate men’s basketball G Dazon Ingram intends to transfer.

ARKANSAS — Fired men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson.

BYU — Announced the retirement of men’s basketball coach Dave Rose.

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN — Named David McFatrich volleyball coach.

FLORIDA — Announced graduate men’s basketball F Keith Stone will transfer.

GEORGIA TECH — Fired women’s basketball coach MaChelle Joseph.

HOFSTRA — Announced the resignation of women’s basketball coach Krista Kilburn-Steveskey.

IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm on a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Announced junior F Cam Lard is leaving the men’s basketball program.

NEBRASKA — Fired men’s basketball coach Tim Miles.

N.C. STATE — Signed football coach Dave Doeren to a five-year contract.

TENNESSEE — Suspended DB Kenneth George Jr. indefinitely from the football team after his arrest.

TROY — Named Scott Cross men’s basketball coach.

