Turner scores 18 to lead Bowling Green over Kent St. 77-72

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 18 points as Bowling Green edged past Kent State 77-72 on Friday night.

Antwon Lillard had 14 points for Bowling Green (20-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Demajeo Wiggins added 13 points and eight rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden had three blocks for the home team.

Jaylin Walker had 26 points for the Golden Flashes (20-9, 9-7). Antonio Williams added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Philip Whittington had seven rebounds.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes for the season. Bowling Green defeated Kent State 86-64 on Jan. 5. Bowling Green plays Akron on the road on Tuesday. Kent State takes on Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday.

