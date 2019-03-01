Listen Live Sports

Turner scores 18 to lead Bowling Green over Kent St. 77-72

March 1, 2019 9:04 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Justin Turner had 18 points as Bowling Green edged past Kent State 77-72 on Friday night.

Antwon Lillard had 14 points for Bowling Green (20-9, 12-4 Mid-American Conference). Demajeo Wiggins added 13 points and eight rebounds. Daeqwon Plowden had three blocks for the home team.

Jaylin Walker had 26 points for the Golden Flashes (20-9, 9-7). Antonio Williams added 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Philip Whittington had seven rebounds.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Golden Flashes for the season. Bowling Green defeated Kent State 86-64 on Jan. 5. Bowling Green plays Akron on the road on Tuesday. Kent State takes on Miami (Ohio) on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

