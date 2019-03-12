Twins 10, Pirates 4

|Minnesota
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Kpler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Frazier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Krrigan lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|S.Marte cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Kmmer rf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Crvelli c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ja.Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|La.Wade cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Astin dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cabrera lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Nvrreto pr
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Kang 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|N.Grdon ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Reyes 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Duda 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Swyer pr
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J.Osuna rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Reed cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Arrez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Reyes ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rosales 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taillon sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Cesar 3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K.Hayes ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|E.Weiss ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Telis c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Valerio ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|12
|10
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|3
|Minnesota
|201
|001
|015—10
|Pittsburgh
|101
|200
|000—4
E_Reed (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Kepler (2), Polanco (2), Cave (1), Duda (3), Sawyer (2), Torreyes (3), Frazier (2), Marte (1), Osuna (3). 3B_Wade (1). HR_Austin (1). CS_Marte (1). SF_Navarreto (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Minnesota
|Gonsalves
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Weiss
|BS, 0-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Romero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Harper
|BS, 4-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Eades W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guilmet H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reed
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pittsburgh
|Taillon
|4
|5
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Lyles
|BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Feliz L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lyons
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Waddell
|BS, 0-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Lyons (Kemmer).
Balk_Romero.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, John Bacon.
T_2:43. A_5,400
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.