Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 10, Pirates 4

March 12, 2019 3:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Kpler rf 4 1 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 2
Krrigan lf 1 1 1 0 K.Krmer 2b 1 0 0 0
Polanco ss 3 1 1 2 S.Marte cf 2 1 1 1
J.Kmmer rf 0 1 0 1 Crvelli c 4 0 1 0
Ja.Cave lf 3 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0
La.Wade cf 2 1 1 3 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0
T.Astin dh 4 1 2 2 Cabrera lf 3 1 2 0
Nvrreto pr 0 1 0 1 Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0
Astdllo c 3 0 0 0 Ju.Kang 3b 2 1 0 0
N.Grdon ss 2 0 0 0 A.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0
Lu.Duda 1b 3 0 2 0 Chsnhll rf 3 0 0 0
W.Swyer pr 2 0 1 1 J.Osuna rf 1 0 1 0
Mi.Reed cf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0
L.Arrez 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes ss 1 0 0 0
Rosales 3b 3 0 0 0 Taillon sp 1 0 0 0
R.Cesar 3b 0 1 0 0 K.Hayes ph 1 0 0 0
Trreyes 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Weiss ph 1 0 0 0
T.Telis c 1 1 1 0 Valerio ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 33 4 8 3
Minnesota 201 001 015—10
Pittsburgh 101 200 000—4

E_Reed (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Kepler (2), Polanco (2), Cave (1), Duda (3), Sawyer (2), Torreyes (3), Frazier (2), Marte (1), Osuna (3). 3B_Wade (1). HR_Austin (1). CS_Marte (1). SF_Navarreto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gonsalves 3 4 4 3 2 3
Weiss BS, 0-1 1 1 0 0 1 2
Romero 1 2 0 0 1 0
Harper BS, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 3
Eades W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Guilmet H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Reed 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pittsburgh
Taillon 4 5 3 3 0 2
Lyles BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 1 2
Feliz L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 1
Lyons 1-3 3 5 5 1 0
Waddell BS, 0-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Lyons (Kemmer).

Balk_Romero.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43. A_5,400

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.