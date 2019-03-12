Twins 10, Pirates 4

Minnesota Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Kpler rf 4 1 1 0 Frazier 2b 4 1 2 2 Krrigan lf 1 1 1 0 K.Krmer 2b 1 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 1 1 2 S.Marte cf 2 1 1 1 J.Kmmer rf 0 1 0 1 Crvelli c 4 0 1 0 Ja.Cave lf 3 0 1 0 Jo.Bell 1b 3 0 1 0 La.Wade cf 2 1 1 3 W.Craig 1b 1 0 0 0 T.Astin dh 4 1 2 2 Cabrera lf 3 1 2 0 Nvrreto pr 0 1 0 1 Kvlehan lf 1 0 0 0 Astdllo c 3 0 0 0 Ju.Kang 3b 2 1 0 0 N.Grdon ss 2 0 0 0 A.Reyes 3b 1 0 0 0 Lu.Duda 1b 3 0 2 0 Chsnhll rf 3 0 0 0 W.Swyer pr 2 0 1 1 J.Osuna rf 1 0 1 0 Mi.Reed cf 3 0 0 0 Gnzalez ss 2 0 0 0 L.Arrez 2b 1 0 0 0 P.Reyes ss 1 0 0 0 Rosales 3b 3 0 0 0 Taillon sp 1 0 0 0 R.Cesar 3b 0 1 0 0 K.Hayes ph 1 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 3 1 1 0 E.Weiss ph 1 0 0 0 T.Telis c 1 1 1 0 Valerio ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 38 10 12 10 Totals 33 4 8 3

Minnesota 201 001 015—10 Pittsburgh 101 200 000—4

E_Reed (1). LOB_Minnesota 5, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Kepler (2), Polanco (2), Cave (1), Duda (3), Sawyer (2), Torreyes (3), Frazier (2), Marte (1), Osuna (3). 3B_Wade (1). HR_Austin (1). CS_Marte (1). SF_Navarreto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gonsalves 3 4 4 3 2 3 Weiss BS, 0-1 1 1 0 0 1 2 Romero 1 2 0 0 1 0 Harper BS, 4-7 1 0 0 0 0 3 Eades W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Guilmet H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Reed 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pittsburgh Taillon 4 5 3 3 0 2 Lyles BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 1 2 Feliz L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2 2 1 1 0 1 Lyons 1-3 3 5 5 1 0 Waddell BS, 0-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Lyons (Kemmer).

Balk_Romero.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, John Bacon.

T_2:43. A_5,400

