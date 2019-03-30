Twins 2, Indians 0

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin cf 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0 Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 1 1 0 H.Rmirz dh 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 2 0 1 2 Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 0 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 Stamets ss 2 0 0 0 G.Allen ph 1 0 0 0 Moroff ss 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 28 2 4 2

Cleveland 000 000 000—0 Minnesota 000 000 20x—2

LOB_Cleveland 3, Minnesota 5. 2B_L.Martin (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1), Buxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Kluber L,0-1 7 4 2 2 1 5 Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hand 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota Berrios W,1-0 7 2-3 2 0 0 1 10 Rogers S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Kluber (Schoop), by Perez (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:18. A_39,519 (38,649).

