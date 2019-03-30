Twins 2, Indians 0

|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sntna 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Bauers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moroff ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|28
|2
|4
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000—0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|20x—2
LOB_Cleveland 3, Minnesota 5. 2B_L.Martin (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1), Buxton (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Kluber L,0-1
|7
|4
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Perez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hand
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Berrios W,1-0
|7
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Rogers S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by Kluber (Schoop), by Perez (Polanco).
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_2:18. A_39,519 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.