Twins 2, Indians 0

March 30, 2019 5:28 pm
 
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 4 0 1 0 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0
J.Rmirz 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Plnco ss 3 0 0 0
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 1 1 0
Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0
C.Sntna 1b 2 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 1 1 0
H.Rmirz dh 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 2 0 1 2
Bauers lf 3 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 0 0
B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 0 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0
Stamets ss 2 0 0 0
G.Allen ph 1 0 0 0
Moroff ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 2 0 Totals 28 2 4 2
Cleveland 000 000 000—0
Minnesota 000 000 20x—2

LOB_Cleveland 3, Minnesota 5. 2B_L.Martin (1), Ma.Gonzalez (1), Buxton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Kluber L,0-1 7 4 2 2 1 5
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hand 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota
Berrios W,1-0 7 2-3 2 0 0 1 10
Rogers S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by Kluber (Schoop), by Perez (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:18. A_39,519 (38,649).

