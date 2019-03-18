Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 4, Red Sox 1

March 18, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 0 M.Kpler rf 4 0 0 0
Lovullo 2b 1 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 2 2 1
M.Betts rf 1 1 0 0 R.Lewis ss 1 0 0 0
Sa.Leon c 1 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 1 1
R.Dvers 3b 3 0 1 0 Lu.Duda ph 1 0 0 0
M.Mller 3b 1 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 2
Mrtinez dh 2 0 2 1 Adranza lf 1 0 0 0
J.Witte pr 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez 3b 2 0 0 0
Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Trreyes 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Rvera ss 1 0 1 0 C..Cron 1b 3 0 0 0
Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0 M.Grver 1b 1 0 0 0
C.Mdera rf 1 0 0 0 J.Schop 2b 3 0 1 0
Br.Holt 2b 3 0 0 0 Rosales 2b 1 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 1 0 0 0 J.Cstro c 3 0 1 0
Brd Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 B.Bxton cf 3 1 2 0
Tavarez cf 1 0 0 0
Vazquez c 2 0 0 0
S.Trvis 1b 2 0 2 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 33 4 8 4
Boston 100 000 000—1
Minnesota 200 020 00x—4

E_Bogaerts (4). DP_Boston 1, Minnesota 0. 2B_Rivera (2), Travis (1), Polanco (3), Cruz (2). HR_Rosario (4). SB_Buxton 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi L, 0-1 4 4 2 2 1 3
Barnes 1 2 2 1 0 1
Workman 1 2 0 0 0 1
Weber 2 0 0 0 0 3
Minnesota
Berrios W, 2-0 4 2-3 3 1 1 3 4
Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
May H, 3 1 2 0 0 0 1
Hildenberger H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Harper S, 5-10 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Jeff Kellogg; First, Fieldin Culbreth; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_2:38. A_9,013

Advertisement

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
3|29 The AI Summit: Finance - Mobility -...
4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Ceremonial Guard drill team performs Navy Week

Today in History

1973: US troops withdraw from Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.