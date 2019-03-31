Twins 9, Indians 3

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|d-Moroff ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|J.Ramirez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|Bauers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.500
|H.Ramirez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Allen rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|c-Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Stamets ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|6
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Cave rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Polanco ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.364
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cron 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|a-Adrianza ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gonzalez 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|b-Austin ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Schoop 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Astudillo c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.400
|Totals
|35
|9
|15
|7
|2
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|030—3
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|010
|250
|01x—9
|15
|0
a-lined out for Cron in the 7th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Martin in the 8th.
E_Santana (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_Santana (1), Cruz (1), Cron (1), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton (3). HR_Cruz (1), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana 3 (3), Cruz 2 (3), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton 2 (2). SF_Astudillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bauers, H.Ramirez, Miller, Moroff 2); Minnesota 5 (Kepler, Cruz, Rosario 2, Buxton). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_J.Ramirez, Cruz. GIDP_Bauers, Cruz, Rosario.
DP_Cleveland 2 (J.Ramirez, Miller, Santana), (Santana, Stamets, Otero); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Cron).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|4
|65
|12.46
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|17
|13.50
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Bieber
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|4.50
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pineda
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|40
|0.00
|Perez, W, 1-0
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|82
|7.36
|Hildenberger
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1, Hildenberger 1-0. HBP_Bieber (Astudillo).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:39. A_15,613 (38,649).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.