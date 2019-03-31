Listen Live Sports

Twins 9, Indians 3

March 31, 2019 5:39 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .111
d-Moroff ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
J.Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .091
Bauers lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .111
Santana 1b 4 0 4 3 0 0 .500
H.Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .222
Allen rf-cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Plawecki c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .000
Miller 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
c-Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Stamets ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Totals 31 3 6 3 6 13
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .091
Cave rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Polanco ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .273
Cruz dh 5 1 3 2 0 1 .364
Rosario lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cron 1b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .300
a-Adrianza ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gonzalez 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .143
b-Austin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Schoop 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .222
Astudillo c 2 2 2 2 0 0 1.000
Buxton cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .400
Totals 35 9 15 7 2 7
Cleveland 000 000 030—3 6 1
Minnesota 010 250 01x—9 15 0

a-lined out for Cron in the 7th. b-struck out for Gonzalez in the 7th. c-struck out for Miller in the 8th. d-pinch hit for Martin in the 8th.

E_Santana (1). LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_Santana (1), Cruz (1), Cron (1), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton (3). HR_Cruz (1), off Carrasco. RBIs_Santana 3 (3), Cruz 2 (3), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton 2 (2). SF_Astudillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Bauers, H.Ramirez, Miller, Moroff 2); Minnesota 5 (Kepler, Cruz, Rosario 2, Buxton). RISP_Cleveland 2 for 8; Minnesota 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_J.Ramirez, Cruz. GIDP_Bauers, Cruz, Rosario.

DP_Cleveland 2 (J.Ramirez, Miller, Santana), (Santana, Stamets, Otero); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Cron).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, L, 0-1 4 1-3 10 6 6 1 4 65 12.46
Ramirez 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 17 13.50
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Bieber 2 2 1 1 0 2 17 4.50
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pineda 4 1 0 0 1 5 40 0.00
Perez, W, 1-0 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 6 82 7.36
Hildenberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Harper 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1, Hildenberger 1-0. HBP_Bieber (Astudillo).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:39. A_15,613 (38,649).

