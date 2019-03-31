Twins 9, Indians 3

|Cleveland
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moroff ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cave rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rmirz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bauers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|4
|0
|4
|3
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|G.Allen rf-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Austin ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Stamets ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Astdllo c
|2
|2
|2
|2
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|35
|9
|15
|7
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|030—3
|Minnesota
|010
|250
|01x—9
E_C.Santana (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_C.Santana (1), Cruz (1), C.Cron (1), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton (3). HR_Cruz (1). SF_Astudillo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Carrasco L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Ramirez
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Otero
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bieber
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Perez W,1-0
|3
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Hildenberger
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harper
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_by Bieber (Astudillo).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:39. A_15,613 (38,649).
