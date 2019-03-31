Twins 9, Indians 3

Cleveland Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0 Moroff ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Cave rf 1 0 1 0 J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 5 1 2 0 Bauers lf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 5 1 3 2 C.Sntna 1b 4 0 4 3 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0 H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 2 2 0 G.Allen rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Adranza ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 2 1 0 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 0 0 Austin ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 2 2 1 Stamets ss 3 1 0 0 Astdllo c 2 2 2 2 Buxton cf 4 0 2 2 Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 35 9 15 7

Cleveland 000 000 030—3 Minnesota 010 250 01x—9

E_C.Santana (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_C.Santana (1), Cruz (1), C.Cron (1), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton (3). HR_Cruz (1). SF_Astudillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Carrasco L,0-1 4 1-3 10 6 6 1 4 Ramirez 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1 Bieber 2 2 1 1 0 2 Minnesota Pineda 4 1 0 0 1 5 Perez W,1-0 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 6 Hildenberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Harper 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by Bieber (Astudillo).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:39. A_15,613 (38,649).

