Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 9, Indians 3

March 31, 2019 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 2 0 0 0 Kepler rf 3 0 1 0
Moroff ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Cave rf 1 0 1 0
J.Rmirz 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Plnco ss 5 1 2 0
Bauers lf 4 1 1 0 Cruz dh 5 1 3 2
C.Sntna 1b 4 0 4 3 E.Rsrio lf 4 0 0 0
H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0 C.Cron 1b 3 2 2 0
G.Allen rf-cf 3 0 0 0 Adranza ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Plwecki c 3 0 0 0 Ma.Gnzl 3b 2 1 0 0
B.Mller 2b 2 0 0 0 Austin ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Luplow ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 2 2 1
Stamets ss 3 1 0 0 Astdllo c 2 2 2 2
Buxton cf 4 0 2 2
Totals 31 3 6 3 Totals 35 9 15 7
Cleveland 000 000 030—3
Minnesota 010 250 01x—9

E_C.Santana (1). DP_Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1. LOB_Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_C.Santana (1), Cruz (1), C.Cron (1), Schoop (1), Astudillo 2 (2), Buxton (3). HR_Cruz (1). SF_Astudillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco L,0-1 4 1-3 10 6 6 1 4
Ramirez 2-3 1 2 1 1 0
Otero 1 2 0 0 0 1
Bieber 2 2 1 1 0 2
Minnesota
Pineda 4 1 0 0 1 5
Perez W,1-0 3 2-3 5 3 3 3 6
Hildenberger 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Harper 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_by Bieber (Astudillo).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

Advertisement

T_2:39. A_15,613 (38,649).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.