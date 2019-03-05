Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins 9, Rays 2

March 5, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Tampa Bay Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 2 1 0
Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0 Whtfeld cf 1 0 0 0
Rbrtson ss 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 4 1 1 1
Luc.Fox ss 2 0 1 0 Astdllo 3b 4 1 1 0
Br.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 4
Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 0 1 0
Ya.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 1 B.Bxton dh 3 0 0 0
Brsseau 3b 1 0 0 0 W.Swyer ph 1 0 0 0
J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Cstro c 3 1 1 1
N.Solak 2b 0 0 0 0 Rrtvedt c 1 0 0 0
Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Lu.Duda 1b 2 1 0 0
Vlzquez cf 1 0 0 0 La.Wade lf 1 0 0 0
Ji.Choi dh 2 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 2 0
To.Pena ph 1 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 1 1 3
Smlnski lf 2 0 0 0 Rosario 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Coats ph 1 0 0 0
M.Perez c 2 0 0 0
N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 35 9 9 9
Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2
Minnesota 800 010 00x—9

E_Robertson (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4. 2B_Wendle (1), Adrianza (3), Gordon (1), Torreyes (2). 3B_Meadows (1). HR_Diaz (1), Rosario (2), Castro (1), Cave (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Kolarek L, 0-1 2-3 2 6 4 2 1
Santos 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2
Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 1
Milner 2 2 1 1 0 2
Kittredge S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Franco BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 0
Gardeck S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minnesota
Odorizzi W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 4
Ames 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Pineda 2 1 0 0 0 2
Hildenberger 1 2 2 2 1 2
Magill BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Mejia 1 0 0 0 1 3
Collins 1 1 0 0 2 2

WP_Hildenberger.

PB_Rortvedt.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:59. A_5,262

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.