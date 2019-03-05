Twins 9, Rays 2

Tampa Bay Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Meadows rf 2 0 1 0 M.Kpler rf 3 2 1 0 Sanchez rf 1 0 0 0 Whtfeld cf 1 0 0 0 Rbrtson ss 3 0 1 0 Adranza ss 4 1 1 1 Luc.Fox ss 2 0 1 0 Astdllo 3b 4 1 1 0 Br.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 3 1 1 4 Na.Lowe 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Grdon 2b 1 0 1 0 Ya.Diaz 3b 3 1 1 1 B.Bxton dh 3 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b 1 0 0 0 W.Swyer ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wndle 2b 3 1 1 0 J.Cstro c 3 1 1 1 N.Solak 2b 0 0 0 0 Rrtvedt c 1 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 3 0 1 0 Lu.Duda 1b 2 1 0 0 Vlzquez cf 1 0 0 0 La.Wade lf 1 0 0 0 Ji.Choi dh 2 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 4 1 2 0 To.Pena ph 1 0 0 0 Ja.Cave cf 3 1 1 3 Smlnski lf 2 0 0 0 Rosario 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Coats ph 1 0 0 0 M.Perez c 2 0 0 0 N.Cuffo c 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 6 1 Totals 35 9 9 9

Tampa Bay 000 002 000—2 Minnesota 800 010 00x—9

E_Robertson (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4. 2B_Wendle (1), Adrianza (3), Gordon (1), Torreyes (2). 3B_Meadows (1). HR_Diaz (1), Rosario (2), Castro (1), Cave (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Kolarek L, 0-1 2-3 2 6 4 2 1 Santos 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 2 Sulser 1 1 0 0 0 1 Milner 2 2 1 1 0 2 Kittredge S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Franco BS, 0-3 1 1 0 0 0 0 Gardeck S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minnesota Odorizzi W, 1-0 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 4 Ames 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Pineda 2 1 0 0 0 2 Hildenberger 1 2 2 2 1 2 Magill BS, 0-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Mejia 1 0 0 0 1 3 Collins 1 1 0 0 2 2

WP_Hildenberger.

PB_Rortvedt.

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:59. A_5,262

