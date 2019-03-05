Twins 9, Rays 2

|Tampa Bay
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Meadows rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kpler rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Sanchez rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Whtfeld cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rbrtson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Adranza ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Luc.Fox ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Astdllo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Br.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|Na.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Grdon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ya.Diaz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.Bxton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Swyer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wndle 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|N.Solak 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rrtvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lu.Duda 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Vlzquez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|La.Wade lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ji.Choi dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trreyes 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|To.Pena ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Cave cf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Smlnski lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Coats ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|M.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|N.Cuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|1
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|Tampa Bay
|000
|002
|000—2
|Minnesota
|800
|010
|00x—9
E_Robertson (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4. 2B_Wendle (1), Adrianza (3), Gordon (1), Torreyes (2). 3B_Meadows (1). HR_Diaz (1), Rosario (2), Castro (1), Cave (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Kolarek L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|6
|4
|2
|1
|Santos
|1 1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milner
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Kittredge S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Franco
|BS, 0-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardeck S, 3-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W, 1-0
|2 2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ames
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pineda
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hildenberger
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Magill
|BS, 0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Collins
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
WP_Hildenberger.
PB_Rortvedt.
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:59. A_5,262
