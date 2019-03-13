Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Twins 9, Red Sox 5

March 13, 2019 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Minnesota Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gnzalez 3b 3 1 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 3 0 0 0
Rosales 2b 2 1 1 2 Matheny cf 2 0 1 2
C..Cron 1b 4 2 2 0 M.Betts rf 3 0 1 0
Vldspin 2b 0 0 0 0 Chatham ss 2 0 0 0
Ne.Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 3 0 0 0
T.Telis ph 2 1 1 0 J.Monge lf 1 0 0 0
Rosario lf 2 1 1 2 Bgaerts ss 2 1 2 0
Krrigan cf 1 0 1 0 S.Trvis 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Grver c 1 0 0 0 S.Parce dh 3 0 0 0
Nvrreto pr 2 1 1 3 Hrnndez ph 1 0 0 0
J.Schop 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Nunez 3b 2 1 0 0
R.Cesar 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Dlbec 3b 1 1 1 0
B.Bxton cf 3 1 2 1 Br.Holt 2b 2 1 1 1
Za.Wiel lf 1 0 0 0 Centeno c 1 0 0 0
Adranza ss 2 0 0 0 Swihart c 3 0 2 2
Trreyes ph 2 0 0 0 D L Grr 2b 1 1 1 0
Ja.Cave rf 2 0 0 0 B.Brntz lf 2 0 0 0
Whtfeld pr 0 1 0 0 Strgeon rf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 9 10 8 Totals 36 5 9 5
Minnesota 001 104 012—9
Boston 020 001 002—5

E_Bogaerts (1). DP_Minnesota 3, Boston 0. LOB_Minnesota 3, Boston 6. 2B_Cron 2 (2), Buxton (3), Holt (1), Swihart 2 (3). 3B_Matheny (1). HR_Rosales (4), Navarreto (2), Buxton (4). SB_Rosario (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios 3 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Dean BS, 0-3 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Parker W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2
Magill BS, 0-3 1 1 1 1 1 1
Morin H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Collins 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 2
Knight 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Boston
Eovaldi 3 1 1 1 1 1
Brewer BS, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 0
Johnson L, 0-2 1 2-3 4 4 4 0 2
Lau 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Smith 2 2 1 1 1 0
Runzler 1 1 2 2 1 0

HBP_by_Brewer (Valdespin), Runzler (Garver).

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:55. A_10,091

