Twins set opening day roster with 5-man bench

March 27, 2019 7:22 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed three relievers on the 10-day injured list: right-handers Matt Magill (shoulder) and Addison Reed (thumb) and left-hander Gabriel Moya (shoulder).

The moves Wednesday meant 30-year-old right-hander Ryne Harper was on the opening day roster. Harper, who was in camp as a non-roster invitee, has yet to pitch in the majors after nine seasons in the minors. With so many off days at the beginning of the schedule, the Twins will only need four starting pitchers so lefty Martin Perez will start in the bullpen.

That allowed rookie manager Rocco Baldelli to begin with a five-man bench: catchers Willians Astudillo and Mitch Garver, infielders Ehire Adrianza and Tyler Austin and outfielder Jake Cave. Third baseman Miguel Sano (heel) is also on the injured list.

