Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

UC Irvine wins Big West crown, beats UC Riverside 68-47

March 2, 2019 11:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Evan Leonard scored 14 points and Collin Welp added 13 more off the bench as UC Irvine cruised to its 11th straight win Saturday night, a 68-47 victory over UC Riverside that clinched the Big West Conference regular-season crown.

The Anteaters will be the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament.

UC Irvine built a nine-point lead by intermission and limited the Highlanders to just 20 second-half points.

Jonathan Galloway grabbed 11 rebounds and Elston Jones grabbed another 10 off the bench for the Anteaters (25-5, 13-1). UC Irvine shot 26 of 55 from the field (47.3 percent), including 4 of 19 from distance.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dragan Elkaz scored 12 points off the UC Riverside bench, with Callum McRae adding 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. The Highlanders were 18 of 45 from the field, including 6 of 17 from deep.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.