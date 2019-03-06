UCSB looks to sweep CSUN

UC Santa Barbara (19-9, 8-6) vs. Cal State Northridge (13-17, 7-7)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara goes for the season sweep over Cal State Northridge after winning the previous matchup in Santa Barbara. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 6, when the Gauchos outshot Cal State Northridge from the field 45.8 percent to 43.5 percent and made 11 more foul shots en route to the six-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Lamine Diane has averaged a double-double with 24.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks to lead the charge for the Matadors. Complementing Diane is Terrell Gomez, who is producing 19.7 points per game. The Gauchos are led by Ar’mond Davis, who is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds.

ACCURATE AR’MOND: Davis has connected on 35 percent of the 123 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Cal State Northridge is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 13-9 when it scores at least 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gauchos have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Matadors. Cal State Northridge has an assist on 39 of 88 field goals (44.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 49 of 77 field goals (63.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge is ranked first among Big West teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

