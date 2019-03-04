UIC, Green Bay meet in Horizon tourney

No. 5 seed Illinois-Chicago (16-15, 10-8) vs. No. 4 seed Green Bay (16-15, 10-8)

Horizon Conference Tourney First Round, Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago is set to face Green Bay in the opening round of the Horizon tournament. Green Bay won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last went at it on Feb. 22, when the Phoenix shot 42.4 percent from the field while holding Illinois-Chicago to just 37.9 percent en route to the 63-62 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Green Bay’s Sandy Cohen III has averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists while JayQuan McCloud has put up 13.7 points. For the Flames, Tarkus Ferguson has averaged 15.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while Godwin Boahen has put up 14.8 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Cohen has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Green Bay field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Green Bay is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Phoenix are 7-15 when opponents score more than 74 points.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Phoenix. Green Bay has 41 assists on 82 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Illinois-Chicago has assists on 50 of 81 field goals (61.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix 27th nationally. The Illinois-Chicago defense has allowed 74.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 224th).

