UMBC beats Albany 62-54 in America East quarterfinals

March 9, 2019 4:21 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Jackson registered 11 points as Maryland-Baltimore County beat Albany 62-54 in the America East Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Saturday.

Arkel Lamar had 11 points for Maryland-Baltimore County (20-12). Jose Placer added 10 points. Joe Sherburne had eight rebounds for the home team.

Malachi De Sousa had 15 points for the Great Danes (12-20). Ahmad Clark added 12 points.

