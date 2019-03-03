UMES looks for home win vs Morgan State

Morgan State (9-18, 4-10) vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (5-24, 3-11)

William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore looks for its fourth straight win over Morgan State at William P Hytche Athletic Center. The last victory for the Bears at Maryland Eastern Shore was an 88-72 win on Feb. 17, 2014.

TEAM LEADERS: Stanley Davis and Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. have led the Bears. Davis has averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while Devonish-Prince has recorded 10.9 points per game. The Hawks have been anchored by juniors Bryan Urrutia and A.J. Cheeseman, who have combined to score 16.6 points per outing.

BRILLIANT BRYAN: Urrutia has connected on 19.6 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-22 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 5-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ryan Andino has attempted 261 3-pointers and connected on 31.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morgan State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bears 11th among Division I teams. Maryland Eastern Shore has turned the ball over on 20.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hawks 275th, nationally).

