Umude scores 18 to lift Southern over Alcorn St. 61-46

March 2, 2019 9:39 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Sidney Umude had 18 points off the bench to lift Southern to a 61-46 win over Alcorn State on Saturday.

Richard Lee had 15 points for Southern (6-23, 5-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Alex Ennis added 12 points. Jayden Saddler had six assists for the hosts.

Reginal Johnson had 14 points for the Braves (10-18, 6-10). Maurice Howard added seven rebounds.

The Jaguars evened the season series against the Braves with the win. Alcorn State defeated Southern 76-64 on Feb. 2. Southern matches up against Prairie View on the road on Thursday. Alcorn State faces Texas Southern on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

