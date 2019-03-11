UNCG faces Wofford in SoCon finals

No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro (28-5, 17-3) vs. No. 1 seed Wofford (28-4, 20-0)

Southern Conference Tourney Championship, U.S. Cellular Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and Wofford are set to do battle in the Championship of the SoCon tournament. Wofford won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 16, when the Terriers outshot UNC Greensboro 45.8 percent to 36 percent and hit 10 more 3-pointers en route to an 80-50 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Francis Alonso and Isaiah Miller have led the Spartans. Alonso has averaged 17.1 points while Miller has put up 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and three steals per game. The Terriers have been led by seniors Fletcher Magee and Cameron Jackson, who are averaging 20.5 and 14.6 points, respectively.

ACCURATE ALONSO: Alonso has connected on 36.9 percent of the 236 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Terriers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Wofford has an assist on 49 of 104 field goals (47.1 percent) across its past three games while UNC Greensboro has assists on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: UNC Greensboro has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.2 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

