Union-Sporting KC, Sums

Philadelphia 0 0—0 Kansas City 1 1—2

First half_1, Kansas City, Sanchez, 1 (penalty kick), 11th minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Elliott, 0 (own goal), 80th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Carlos Miguel; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Zusi, 22nd; Busio, 37th. Philadelphia, Fabian, 31st.

Red Cards_Philadelphia, Fabian, 60th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga; Brian Poeschel; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_18,738.

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez (Yohan Croizet, 84th); Gianluca Busio (Kelyn Rowe, 78th), Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 81st), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Auston Trusty, Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Warren Creavalle (Derrick Jones, 78th), Haris Medunjanin, Fafa Picault (Sergio Santos, 73rd); Cory Burke (Ilsinho, 79th), Marco Fabian.

