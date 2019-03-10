Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
United-NYC FC, Sums

March 10, 2019 5:20 pm
 
D.C. United 0 0—0
New York City 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_None.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Jara, 57th; Mora, 73rd. New York City, Chanot, 27th.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker; Gianni Facchini; Silviu Petrescu. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_24,361.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora; Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Ulises Segura, 63rd); Wayne Rooney.

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, James Sands, Ben Sweat, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Jonathan Lewis, 75th), Jesus Medina (Ismael Tajouri, 69th), Alexandru Mitrita, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; .

