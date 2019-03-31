United-Orlando City, Sums

D.C. United 2 0—2 Orlando 0 1—1

First half_1, D.C. United, Birnbaum, 1 (Rooney), 6th minute; 2, D.C. United, Rooney, 4, 30th.

Second half_3, Orlando, Dwyer, 3 (Mueller), 63rd.

Goalies_D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Adam Grinwis.

Yellow Cards_D.C. United, Brillant, 67th. Orlando, Sane, 29th.

Referee_Armando Villarreal. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Andrew Bigelow; Chico Grajeda. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.

A_22,481.

Lineups

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Leonardo Jara, Joseph Mora (Chris McCann, 15th); Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola (Ulises Segura, 69th), Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Lucas Rodriguez (Jalen Robinson, 86th); Wayne Rooney.

Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Shane O’Neill, Ruan, Lamine Sane; Sacha Kljestan (Chris Mueller, 59th), Oriol Rosell (Sebastian Mendez, 59th); Dom Dwyer, Nani (Benji Michel, 78th).

