Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United Soccer League

March 3, 2019 10:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 23 3 8 77 72 34
Louisville 19 6 9 66 71 38
Pittsburgh 15 5 14 59 47 26
Charleston 14 6 14 56 47 34
New York Red Bulls II 13 8 13 52 71 59
Bethlehem Steel 14 12 8 50 56 41
Indy 13 11 10 49 45 42
Nashville 12 9 13 49 42 31
North Carolina 13 13 8 47 60 50
Ottawa 13 15 6 45 31 43
Charlotte 10 12 12 42 44 57
Tampa Bay 11 15 8 41 44 44
Penn 9 15 10 37 38 47
Atlanta 2 7 17 10 31 37 72
Richmond 6 24 4 22 30 80
Toronto II 4 24 6 18 42 77
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Orange County 20 8 6 66 70 40
Sacramento 19 7 8 65 47 32
Phoenix 19 9 6 63 63 38
Real Monarchs 19 12 3 60 55 47
Reno 16 7 11 59 56 38
Portland II 17 13 4 55 58 49
Swope Park Rangers 15 11 8 53 52 53
Saint Louis 14 9 11 53 44 38
San Antonio 14 12 8 50 45 48
OKC Energy 12 15 7 43 43 46
Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39
Fresno 9 13 12 39 44 38
Rio Grande Valley 8 12 14 38 36 42
LA Galaxy II 10 17 7 37 60 67
Las Vegas 8 19 7 31 50 74
Seattle II 6 21 7 25 40 71
Tulsa 3 19 12 21 36 77

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.