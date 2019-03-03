United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Cincinnati 23 3 8 77 72 34 Louisville 19 6 9 66 71 38 Pittsburgh 15 5 14 59 47 26 Charleston 14 6 14 56 47 34 New York Red Bulls II 13 8 13 52 71 59 Bethlehem Steel 14 12 8 50 56 41 Indy 13 11 10 49 45 42 Nashville 12 9 13 49 42 31 North Carolina 13 13 8 47 60 50 Ottawa 13 15 6 45 31 43 Charlotte 10 12 12 42 44 57 Tampa Bay 11 15 8 41 44 44 Penn 9 15 10 37 38 47 Atlanta 2 7 17 10 31 37 72 Richmond 6 24 4 22 30 80 Toronto II 4 24 6 18 42 77 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Orange County 20 8 6 66 70 40 Sacramento 19 7 8 65 47 32 Phoenix 19 9 6 63 63 38 Real Monarchs 19 12 3 60 55 47 Reno 16 7 11 59 56 38 Portland II 17 13 4 55 58 49 Swope Park Rangers 15 11 8 53 52 53 Saint Louis 14 9 11 53 44 38 San Antonio 14 12 8 50 45 48 OKC Energy 12 15 7 43 43 46 Colorado Springs 11 17 6 39 36 39 Fresno 9 13 12 39 44 38 Rio Grande Valley 8 12 14 38 36 42 LA Galaxy II 10 17 7 37 60 67 Las Vegas 8 19 7 31 50 74 Seattle II 6 21 7 25 40 71 Tulsa 3 19 12 21 36 77

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

