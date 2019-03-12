United Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado Springs
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|OKC Energy
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Seattle II
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Orange County
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Reno
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Fresno
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|NEW MEXICO UNITED
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Portland II
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Real Monarchs
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sacramento
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|AUSTIN BOLD FC
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|San Antonio Scorpions FC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rio Grande Valley
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|LA Galaxy II
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Friday, March 8
Seattle II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0
New York Red Bulls II 3, Swope Park Rangers 1
Saint Louis 2, Indy 1
North Carolina 4, Louisville 1
Orange County 2, Reno 2, tie
Tampa Bay 1, Memphis 901 FC 0
Atlanta 2 2, Hartford Athletic 0
Ottawa 1, Charleston 1, tie
Nashville 2, Loudoun United FC 0
Portland II 1, Tulsa 1, tie
Phoenix 3, San Antonio 3, tie
Fresno 1, New Mexico United 1, tie
OKC Energy 3, El Paso Locomotive FC 1
Colorado Springs 4, LA Galaxy II 1
Austin Bold FC 0, Las Vegas 0, tie
Real Monarchs 1, Sacramento 1, tie
Bethlehem Steel 2, Birmingham Legion FC 0
Indy at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.
El Paso Locomotive FC at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.
Austin Bold FC at Reno, 5 p.m.
Hartford Athletic at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Loudoun United FC at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.
Ottawa at Birmingham Legion FC, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.
Saint Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.
Portland II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.
Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.
New Mexico United at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.
