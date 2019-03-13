United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 4 1 OKC Energy 1 0 0 3 3 1 Seattle II 1 0 0 3 1 0 Orange County 0 0 1 1 2 2 Reno 0 0 1 1 2 2 Fresno 0 0 1 1 1 1 NEW MEXICO UNITED 0 0 1 1 1 1 Portland II 0 0 1 1 1 1 Real Monarchs 0 0 1 1 1 1 Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1 Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1 AUSTIN BOLD FC 0 0 1 1 0 0 Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 0 0 Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Antonio Scorpions FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 0 1 EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC 0 1 0 0 1 3 LA Galaxy II 0 1 0 0 1 4 Friday, March 8

Seattle II 1, Rio Grande Valley 0

Saturday, March 9

New York Red Bulls II 3, Swope Park Rangers 1

Saint Louis 2, Indy 1

North Carolina 4, Louisville 1

Orange County 2, Reno 2, tie

Tampa Bay 1, Memphis 901 FC 0

Atlanta 2 2, Hartford Athletic 0

Ottawa 1, Charleston 1, tie

Nashville 2, Loudoun United FC 0

Portland II 1, Tulsa 1, tie

Phoenix 3, San Antonio 3, tie

Fresno 1, New Mexico United 1, tie

OKC Energy 3, El Paso Locomotive FC 1

Colorado Springs 4, LA Galaxy II 1

Austin Bold FC 0, Las Vegas 0, tie

Real Monarchs 1, Sacramento 1, tie

Sunday, March 10

Bethlehem Steel 2, Birmingham Legion FC 0

Friday, March 15

Indy at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

El Paso Locomotive FC at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Austin Bold FC at Reno, 5 p.m.

Hartford Athletic at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun United FC at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Birmingham Legion FC, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.

New Mexico United at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

