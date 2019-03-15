United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 4 1 OKC Energy 1 0 0 3 3 1 Seattle II 1 0 0 3 1 0 Orange County 0 0 1 1 2 2 Reno 0 0 1 1 2 2 Fresno 0 0 1 1 1 1 NEW MEXICO UNITED 0 0 1 1 1 1 Portland II 0 0 1 1 1 1 Real Monarchs 0 0 1 1 1 1 Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1 Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1 AUSTIN BOLD FC 0 0 1 1 0 0 Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 0 0 Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0 San Antonio Scorpions FC 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 0 1 EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC 0 1 0 0 1 3 LA Galaxy II 0 1 0 0 1 4 Friday, March 15

Indy at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Louisville at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 16

El Paso Locomotive FC at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Austin Bold FC at Reno, 5 p.m.

Hartford Athletic at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun United FC at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Birmingham Legion FC, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Saint Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.

New Mexico United at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Tulsa at New Mexico United, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Tampa Bay at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford Athletic at Louisville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Portland II, 10 p.m.

New Mexico United at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Nashville at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

OKC Energy at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Memphis 901 FC at Bethlehem Steel, 6 p.m.

