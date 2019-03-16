Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United Soccer League

March 16, 2019 10:05 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 4 1
OKC Energy 1 0 0 3 3 1
Seattle II 1 0 0 3 1 0
Orange County 0 0 1 1 2 2
Reno 0 0 1 1 2 2
Fresno 0 0 1 1 1 1
NEW MEXICO UNITED 0 0 1 1 1 1
Portland II 0 0 1 1 1 1
Real Monarchs 0 0 1 1 1 1
Sacramento 0 0 1 1 1 1
Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1
AUSTIN BOLD FC 0 0 1 1 0 0
Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 0 0
Phoenix 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Antonio Scorpions FC 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rio Grande Valley 0 1 0 0 0 1
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC 0 1 0 0 1 3
LA Galaxy II 0 1 0 0 1 4
Friday, March 15

Indy 3, Charlotte 2

Louisville 1, Atlanta 2 0

Saturday, March 16

El Paso Locomotive FC at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Austin Bold FC at Reno, 5 p.m.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Hartford Athletic at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Loudoun United FC at Memphis 901 FC, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at Birmingham Legion FC, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Saint Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Fresno at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Seattle II, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at Orange County, 10 p.m.

New Mexico United at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Tulsa at New Mexico United, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Tampa Bay at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford Athletic at Louisville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Portland II, 10 p.m.

New Mexico United at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Nashville at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

OKC Energy at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Memphis 901 FC at Bethlehem Steel, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.