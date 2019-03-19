Listen Live Sports

United Soccer League

March 19, 2019 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
OKC Energy 2 0 0 6 5 2
Tulsa 1 0 1 4 6 4
Portland II 1 0 1 4 4 2
Fresno 1 0 1 4 3 1
Reno 1 0 1 4 4 3
Sacramento 1 0 1 4 2 1
Colorado Springs 1 1 0 3 4 2
LA Galaxy II 1 1 0 3 4 4
Seattle II 1 1 0 3 1 3
Phoenix 0 0 2 2 6 6
NEW MEXICO UNITED 0 0 2 2 4 4
Real Monarchs 0 0 2 2 1 1
AUSTIN BOLD FC 0 1 1 1 1 2
Las Vegas 0 1 1 1 1 2
Orange County 0 1 1 1 5 7
San Antonio 0 1 1 1 4 6
EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC 0 1 1 1 1 3
Rio Grande Valley 0 2 0 0 0 3
Friday, March 15

Indy 3, Charlotte 2

Louisville 1, Atlanta 2 0

Saturday, March 16

El Paso Locomotive FC 0, Real Monarchs 0, tie

Reno 2, Austin Bold FC 1

Charleston 2, Hartford Athletic 1

North Carolina 1, Bethlehem Steel 0

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 0

Loudoun United FC 1, Memphis 901 FC 1, tie

Ottawa 1, Birmingham Legion FC 0

Sacramento 1, Colorado Springs 0

Saint Louis 1, Nashville 0

Fresno 2, Rio Grande Valley 0

OKC Energy 2, Las Vegas 1

Portland II 3, San Antonio 1

LA Galaxy II 3, Seattle II 0

Tulsa 5, Orange County 3

New Mexico United 3, Phoenix 3, tie

Wednesday, March 20

Tulsa at New Mexico United, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 23

Tampa Bay at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

LA Galaxy II at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Seattle II at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Atlanta 2 at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Hartford Athletic at Louisville, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Colorado Springs, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at El Paso Locomotive FC, 9:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Portland II, 10 p.m.

New Mexico United at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Reno at Fresno, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 24

Nashville at New York Red Bulls II, 1 p.m.

OKC Energy at Sacramento, 5 p.m.

Memphis 901 FC at Bethlehem Steel, 6 p.m.

