United Soccer League

All Times EDT Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA New York Red Bulls II 2 0 1 7 7 4 Tampa Bay 2 0 1 7 4 1 Saint Louis 2 0 1 7 4 2 North Carolina 2 0 0 6 5 1 Louisville 2 1 0 6 4 5 Atlanta 2 1 1 1 4 5 4 Charleston 1 0 1 4 3 2 Nashville 1 1 1 4 3 2 Ottawa 1 0 1 4 2 1 Memphis 1 2 1 4 4 5 Indy 1 1 0 3 4 4 Bethlehem Steel 1 2 0 3 2 2 Charlotte 0 1 1 1 5 6 Swope Park Rangers 0 1 1 1 3 5 Pittsburgh 0 1 1 1 2 4 Loudoun 0 1 1 1 1 3 Birmingham 0 2 0 0 0 3 Hartford 0 3 0 0 2 6 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Tulsa 3 1 1 10 13 7 New Mexico 2 0 3 9 10 8 Portland II 2 0 1 7 7 3 Sacramento 2 0 1 7 6 2 Colorado Springs 2 1 0 6 5 2 OKC Energy 2 1 0 6 6 6 Real Monarchs 1 0 2 5 6 1 Fresno 1 0 2 5 4 2 Reno 1 0 2 5 5 4 LA Galaxy II 1 2 0 3 4 9 Tacoma 1 3 0 3 2 9 Phoenix 0 0 2 2 6 6 Orange County 0 1 2 2 7 9 El Paso 0 1 2 2 3 5 Austin 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Antonio 0 2 1 1 4 7 Las Vegas 0 2 1 1 2 5 Rio Grande Valley 0 3 1 1 3 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

New York Red Bulls II 3, Memphis 2

Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

Advertisement

New Mexico 2, Tacoma 1

Saturday, March 30

Charlotte at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Reno, 9 p.m.

Orange County at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, April 1

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Nashville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Memphis at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Austin at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Charlotte at Charleston, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.