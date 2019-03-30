Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

United Soccer League

March 30, 2019 10:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York Red Bulls II 2 0 1 7 7 4
Tampa Bay 2 0 1 7 4 1
Saint Louis 2 0 1 7 4 2
North Carolina 2 0 0 6 5 1
Louisville 2 1 0 6 4 5
Atlanta 2 1 1 1 4 5 4
Charleston 1 0 1 4 3 2
Nashville 1 1 1 4 3 2
Ottawa 1 0 1 4 2 1
Memphis 1 2 1 4 4 5
Indy 1 1 0 3 4 4
Bethlehem Steel 1 2 0 3 2 2
Charlotte 0 1 1 1 5 6
Swope Park Rangers 0 1 1 1 3 5
Pittsburgh 0 1 1 1 2 4
Loudoun 0 1 1 1 1 3
Birmingham 0 2 0 0 0 3
Hartford 0 3 0 0 2 6
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Tulsa 3 1 1 10 13 7
New Mexico 2 0 3 9 10 8
Portland II 2 0 1 7 7 3
Sacramento 2 0 1 7 6 2
Colorado Springs 2 1 0 6 5 2
OKC Energy 2 1 0 6 6 6
Real Monarchs 1 0 2 5 6 1
Fresno 1 0 2 5 4 2
Reno 1 0 2 5 5 4
LA Galaxy II 1 2 0 3 4 9
Tacoma 1 3 0 3 2 9
Phoenix 0 0 2 2 6 6
Orange County 0 1 2 2 7 9
El Paso 0 1 2 2 3 5
Austin 0 1 1 1 1 2
San Antonio 0 2 1 1 4 7
Las Vegas 0 2 1 1 2 5
Rio Grande Valley 0 3 1 1 3 7

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, March 29

New York Red Bulls II 3, Memphis 2

Tulsa 2, Rio Grande Valley 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

New Mexico 2, Tacoma 1

Saturday, March 30

Charlotte at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Indy, 7 p.m.

Loudoun at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Bethlehem Steel, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

OKC Energy at Reno, 9 p.m.

Orange County at El Paso, 9:30 p.m.

Portland II at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Real Monarchs at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Monday, April 1

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

Nashville at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Reno at Real Monarchs, 3 p.m.

Bethlehem Steel at Swope Park Rangers, 5 p.m.

Memphis at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Atlanta 2, 7:30 p.m.

New York Red Bulls II at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Rio Grande Valley, 8:30 p.m.

Portland II at OKC Energy, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs at Orange County, 10 p.m.

Tulsa at LA Galaxy II, 10 p.m.

Austin at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Fresno at Phoenix, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Charlotte at Charleston, 2 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.