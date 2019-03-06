Listen Live Sports

University asks regents to name Walton court for Richardson

March 6, 2019 6:01 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — University of Arkansas System regents have been asked to name the basketball court at Bud Walton Arena in honor of former men’s basketball coach Nolan Richardson.

The proposal by university Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced Wednesday would name the Walton Arena floor the Nolan Richardson Court. Regents will consider the resolution at its March 27-28 meeting in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Richardson led the Razorbacks to 13 NCAA Tournaments, back-to-back Final Fours and the 1994 national championship. In 17 seasons at the helm, from 1985 to 2002, the Razorbacks compiled an overall record of 389-169. Richardson has been named to the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

