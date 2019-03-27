Listen Live Sports

UNLV tabs South Dakota State’s Otzelberger as next coach

March 27, 2019 3:51 pm
 
UNLV has hired South Dakota State’s T.J. Otzelberger as its next men’s basketball coach.

Runnin’ Rebels athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois announced Otzelberger’s hiring on Wednesday.

Otzelberger spent the past three seasons at South Dakota State, going 70-33 while leading the Jackrabbits to the NCAA Tournament twice. South Dakota State won the Summit League regular-season title this season, but ended up in the NIT after losing in the conference tournament.

Otzelberger replaces Marvin Menzies, who was fired on March 15 after three seasons.

Otzelberger previously had two stints as an assistant coach at Iowa State and spent two seasons as an assistant to Lorenzo Romar at Washington.

___

