FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks mixed; tech, health stocks lead gains

NEW YORK (AP) —Stocks are mixed on Wall Street in midday trading as technology and health care stocks rise. The mixed performance follows a rally on Monday that snapped a five-day losing streak.

Boeing weighed down the Dow for a second day as the airplane maker falls amid safety concerns following another deadly crash involving its most popular plane.

Google’s parent company Alphabet and Botox maker Allergan both rose.

Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

CONSUMER PRICES

Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in February, pushed up slightly by higher gasoline and housing costs even as the prices for autos and clothing slumped.

The Labor Department said the consumer price index rose a modest 1.5 percent last month from a year ago.

Inflation has been muted despite the solid job market, which has caused average hourly earnings — after being adjusted for consumer prices — to climb 1.9 percent in the past year.

The low level of inflation also gives the Federal Reserve more flexibility in holding off on further increases to a key short-term interest rate, enabling the U.S. central bank to provide support for economic growth.

Some economists expect inflation to pick up as the benefits of higher wages flow through the economy.

TRUMP-CHINA TRADE

WH official: US, China in ‘final weeks’ of trade talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. trade negotiator suggests that the U.S. and China are nearing an agreement that would end their trade conflict, but wouldn’t commit to a specific time frame.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (LYT’-hy-zur) tells the Senate Finance Committee that “Our hope is that we are in the final weeks of having an agreement”. Lighthizer says there are still major issues that need to be resolved, adding that he “can’t predict success at this point.”

Lighthizer also says the agreement would have to include an enforcement provision that would enable the U.S. to restore tariffs on Chinese imports if China violated provisions of the pact. Insisting that “we are going to have an enforceable agreement, or the president won’t agree,”

The enforcement provision is seen as a major sticking point for Chinese officials.

BOEING-PLANES GROUNDED WORLDWIDE

Major European countries aviation authorities ground Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following Ethiopian crash

UNDATED (AP) — The list of countries grounding or closing their airspace to the Boeing 737 Max 8 continues to grow. Germany, and the Netherlands closed their airspace to the aircraft today, while the UK aviation authorities grounded the aircraft following Ethiopian crash recommendation from European aviation authorities. Poland’s state carrier LOT says it is grounding its five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. And India’s Jet Airways says it has grounded its five aircraft. While the list of countries and airlines taking action continue to grow, Mideast budget airline FlyDubai says it will continue to fly Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft after reviewing a recent U.S. regulator statement about the plane.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Monday that while others have drawn similarities between the Indonesia and Ethiopia crashes, the agency was not. The FAA also said that no later than April it expects Boeing will complete changes, including new training for pilots in automated anti-stall technology that is suspected of playing a role in the Indonesia crash.

TRUMP INVESTIGATIONS-NEW YORK

New York attorney probing Trump business deals

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

A person familiar with the inquiry says Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas Monday to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on documents provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to buy the Bills.

Messages left with the banks and the Trump Organization were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas sought records related to Trump projects in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Florida.

TRUMP-MEDICARE

Outcry over Trump’s cuts to Medicare hospital payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump pledged not to cut Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid.

Once in the White House, Trump reneged on his promise not to cut Medicaid for low-income people. Now he’s being criticized for steep Medicare payment cuts to hospitals proposed in his new budget.

The head of a major hospital association says in a blog that the impact on care for seniors would be “devastating.”

Chip Kahn of the Federation of American Hospitals says “Hospitals are less and less able to cover the cost of care for Medicare patients; and that “it is no time to gut Medicare”.

The budget calls for $845 billion over 10 years in Medicare spending reductions. The White House says that doesn’t reflect benefit cuts but makes better use of taxpayers’ dollars.

WELLS FARGO CONGRESS

CEO of troubled Wells Fargo says bank is stronger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEO of beleaguered Wells Fargo is telling Congress the bank has cleaned up its act after a series of scandals that affected millions of customers.

But Democrats – and some Republicans – on the House Financial Services Committee aren’t buying it.

Wells Fargo CEO and President Tim Sloan told the committee the bank is compensating customers who had been harmed, strengthening risk management and internal controls, and improving the culture at the consumer banking giant.

Wells has paid billions of dollars in fines to regulators for consumer abuses in virtually every part of its business and last year had its growth capped by the Federal Reserve.

Committee Chair Maxine Waters cited the bank’s “ongoing lawlessness” and said its $1.9 trillion in assets was “too big to manage.”

PRESCRIPTION DRUG REBATES

UnitedHealthcare broadens direct drug rebate program

UNDATED (AP) — The nation’s largest health insurer is expanding a program that passes rebates from drugmakers directly to the people that use their medications. Beginning next year, all new employer-sponsored health plan customers that use UnitedHealthcare must give the discounts they get to consumers at the point of sale.

Pharmacy benefit managers typically negotiate rebates from pharmaceutical companies to help offset the high initial prices set for many drugs. But those discounts rarely flow directly to the people filling prescriptions.

Instead, they are often passed on to companies that sponsor employee insurance plans and are used to reduce premiums or offset other plan costs.

But those high list prices can hurt the patients buying the medications because what they have to pay for the drug out of pocket is based on that initial list price, not the after-rebate cost.

UnitedHealthcare said about a year ago that rebates would start shifting directly to the customer filling prescriptions for people covered by employer-sponsored health coverage that is fully insured. That’s generally small employers. The insurer said that the initial program lowered drug costs by an average of $130 per prescription.

HONDA-AIRBAG RECALL

Honda recalls 1.2M more vehicles with dangerous air bags

DETROIT (AP) — A type of Takata air bag inflator once thought to be safe has now come under scrutiny after a crash and explosion in Maryland injured the driver of a Honda minivan.

The incident forced Honda on Tuesday to recall about 1.2 million vehicles in North and Central America from the 2001 to 2016 model years that were not included in the massive string of Takata recalls for air bags that can hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate air bags in a collision. But the chemical can deteriorate when exposed to high temperatures and humidity and blow apart a metal canister, spewing out shrapnel. At least 23 people have been killed by the company’s inflators and hundreds more injured.

The inflators in the recall contain a moisture-absorbing chemical called a desiccant that was added to keep the ammonium nitrate stable.

They were believed to be safe and were never part of the broader recall. They had even been used to replace older inflators under recalls that began in 2014

BREXIT

UK’s May aims to avert looming Brexit deal defeat

UNDATED (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May’s mission to secure Britain’s orderly exit from the European Union appears headed for defeat, as lawmakers ignore her pleas to support her divorce deal and end the political chaos and economic uncertainty that Brexit has unleashed. British lawmakers are facing a stark choice in a vote later: support a deal many consider inadequate or run the risk that Brexit might happen chaotically, or not at all.

Still a major sticking point, the issue of a physical border between the United Kingdom’s Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, a European Union member, received scant attention during the 2016 Brexit referendum. But it has proven to be a major stumbling block in the British government’s quest for a divorce deal.

COLLEGE ADMISSIONS-BRIBERY

Hollywood actresses, college coaches indicted in admissions bribery case

BOSTON (AP) — Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have been charged along with nearly 50 other people in what federal prosecutors say was a scheme in which wealthy parents bribed college coaches and insiders at testing centers to get their children into some of the most elite schools in the country.

Authorities called it the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department.

At least nine athletic coaches and 33 parents were among those charged in the investigation, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Dozens, including Huffman, were arrested by midday.

Prosecutors said parents paid an admissions consultant from 2011 through last month to bribe coaches and administrators to label their children as recruited athletes, to alter test scores and to have others take online classes to boost their children’s chances of getting into schools.

