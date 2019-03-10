Update on the latest sports

T25 MEN’S BASKETBALL-SCHEDULE

Houston plays Cincinnati to decide AAC title

UNDATED (AP) — No. 20 Cincinnati is hosting No. 12 Houston in the first of three games on Sunday’s men’s Top-25 basketball schedule. The game, already underway, will decide the American Athletic Conference title.

Later, No. 21 Wisconsin visits Ohio State and No. 22 Wofford looks for a trip to the Southern Conference Tournament championship game when it faces East Tennessee State in the semifinals.

NBA-SCHEDULE

76ers host Pacers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The 76ers look to snap a two-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers in one of three afternoon games on Sunday’s NBA schedule. Philadelphia hopes Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) is back for a game that could determine third place in the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

The other afternoon games are Chicago at Detroit and Toronto at Miami.

Evening games are New Orleans at Atlanta, Orlando at Memphis,Houston at Dallas, New York at Minnesota, Milwaukee at San Antonio and Phoenix at Golden State.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Bruins visit Pittsburgh

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Bruins carry as six-game winning streak into their game in Pittsburgh Sunday. The Penguins are coming off a loss to Columbus.

Also on the Sunday schedule, the Anaheim Ducks hos the Los Angeles Kings in the Freeway Faceoff rivalry game. Detroit visits Florida, Winnipeg is at Washington and Vegas visits Calgary.

INDYCAR-ST PETE

Will Power to lead Team Penske’s push in IndyCar

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Will Power will lead the field to green in IndyCar’s season-opening race Sunday as Team Penske looks to extend its recent run of motorsports success.

Power and Josef Newgarden make an all-Penske front row for the race through the streets of downtown St. Petersburg. Penske driver Ryan Blaney starts from the pole later Sunday at the NASCAR race in Phoenix, where the organization is seeking its third consecutive NASCAR victory.

Power has started on pole eight times in the last 10 years of this race.

The starting grid represents the top three teams in IndyCar as Penske, Chip Ganassi Racing and Andretti Autosport all swept a row during qualifying. Felix Rosenqvist, a rookie from Sweden, and reigning IndyCar champion Scott Dixon start on the second row for Ganassi. Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi took the third row for Andretti. Rossi was runner-up to Dixon in last year’s championship race.

INDYCAR-WICKENS

Wickens feted before IndyCar’s season-opening race

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The IndyCar field surprised Robert Wickens with an early 30th birthday celebration before Sunday’s race at St. Petersburg.

Wickens is at a track for the first time since he suffered a spinal cord injury in an August race. He turns 30 on Wednesday.

Wickens was surprised before the morning warmup when all 24 drivers in Sunday’s race greeted him in the paddock and sang “Happy Birthday to You” as he was surrounded by gold balloons.

Wickens made his IndyCar debut in last year’s race at St. Pete, won the pole and led all but the final two laps. He was spun before the finish and denied the victory. He missed the final three races of the season after his accident at Pocono but still won rookie of the year honors.

Wickens has insisted he will walk and race cars again, and his immediate goal is dancing at his September wedding.

MLB-MARINERS-SEAGER

Mariners’ Seager awaiting MRI results on injured left wrist

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager is awaiting MRI results after rolling over his left wrist during a spring training game.

Seager visited a hand specialist Saturday and has been receiving treatment on his left wrist and hand. X-rays were negative. Manager Scott Servais says Seager won’t do any physical activities Sunday.

The 2014 All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner was injured diving for a hard groundball Friday night during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs.

It’s unclear if the injury will risk Seager’s status for Seattle’s season-opening series in Japan. The Mariners fly to Japan on Thursday before opening the season with two games against Oakland on March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

WORLD CUP-HIRSCHER-OVERALL TITLE

Hirscher wins World Cup overall title, matches Vonn record

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Marcel Hirscher has secured his eighth consecutive men’s World Cup overall title on Sunday after placing third in the penultimate slalom of the season.

The Austrian holds an insurmountable lead of 509 points over second-place Alexis Pinturault of France with four events at next week’s World Cup Finals remaining. A race win is worth 100 points.

Sunday’s race was won by Ramon Zenhaeusern of Switzerland, while Pinturault finished seventh.

Clinching the title was a formality for Hirscher as Pinturault is unlikely to start in Wednesday’s downhill at the finals in Andorra, leaving the Frenchman with just three more races to score points.

By winning the big crystal globe again, Hirscher has matched the World Cup record of 20 overall and discipline titles set by Lindsey Vonn.

Hirscher already held the record for most overall championships as no other skier, male or female, has won more than six in the 53-year history of the World Cup.

Hirscher locked up the discipline titles in slalom and giant slalom weeks ago.

