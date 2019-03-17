Update on the latest sports

MEN’S BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS-SCHEDULE

No. 22 Auburn routs 8th-ranked Tennessee 84-64 for SEC title

UNDATED (AP) — Bryce Brown scored 19 points, and the Auburn Tigers won their first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship since 1985 by routing eighth-ranked Tennessee 84-64.

No. 22 Auburn hadn’t played in this game since 2000, and the fifth-seeded Tigers won their fourth game in as many days to capture only the second SEC Tournament title in program history. The Tigers now have won eight straight and 10 of their last 11 heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Auburn ruined Tennessee’s hopes of winning back-to-back SEC regular-season titles for the first time with an 84-80 win to wrap up the season a week ago, and the Tigers also are the last team to beat Tennessee in Knoxville.

In other T25 games:

—Matt McQuaid scored a career-high 27 points, Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston converted the go-ahead layup in the closing minute, and No. 6 Michigan State rallied to beat No. 10 Michigan 65-60 for its sixth Big Ten Tournament championship. The top-seeded Spartans rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half and scored the game’s final 10 points to capture their first championship since 2016.

— Jarron Cumberland had 33 points and eight rebounds as No. 24 Cincinnati won the championship of the American Athletic Conference with a 69-57 victory over No. 11 Houston. Armoni Brooks led Houston with 17 points while Corey Davis added 12 for the Cougars, who were the tournament’s top seed.

NCAA TOURNAMENT

ACC gets 3 No. 1 seeds, Duke, Virginia, UNC

UNDATED (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has a bit of history: For the first time the conference has three No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

The ACC had league tournament champion Duke as the top overall seed. Virginia and North Carolina shared the conference’s regular-season championship and claimed No. 1 seeds as well.

That’s only the second time a league has managed three No. 1 seeds. The other time came in 2009 when the Big East had Louisville, Connecticut and Pittsburgh — though the Huskies were the only team to survive their bracket and reach the Final Four that year.

Virginia is the top seed in the South bracket, while UNC is on top in the Midwest.

Gonzaga also is a No. 1 seed.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Knicks block LeBron at the finish, rally to beat Lakers

UNDATED (AP) — Mario Hezonja blocked LeBron James’ potential game-winning shot with 2.3 seconds to play, allowing the New York Knicks to complete a late rally and beat the Los Angeles Lakers 124-123.

The Lakers led by 11 with under 3 ½ minutes to play before the Knicks charged back largely because of their defense against James. DeAndre Jordan also blocked one of his shots in the final minute, and James also missed a jumper with the Lakers clinging to a one-point lead.

James finished with 33 points, eight assists and six rebounds in his return after sitting out a game, but the Knicks spoiled it with a closing 13-1 burst.

Emmanuel Mudiay had 28 points and eight assists for the Knicks, who snapped an eight-game losing streak.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

— The Miami Heat found just enough offense to beat the Charlotte Hornets 93-75 in a game with major Eastern Conference playoff implications. Goran Dragic (GOHR’-uhn DRAH’-gich) scored 19 points off the bench and Dwyane Wade added 17 and came up with big plays late. The win kept Miami at the No. 8 spot in the East race — and moved the Heat two games up on No. 10 Charlotte, with 13 games left for both clubs. The 168 combined points was the lowest in the NBA this season. Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte with 21 points.

NHL SCHEDULE

Grubauer helps Avalanche beat Devils 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves for his third shutout in his last five starts, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0.

Tyson Barrie scored twice as Colorado stayed in the mix for a second straight playoff appearance.

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 37th goal and also had an assist to reach the 90-point mark for the second straight season.

MLB-NEWS

Astros manager suspended 1 game for argument with ump

UNDATED (AP) — Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch has been suspended one game for his argument and later comments about umpire Angel Hernandez at a spring training game over the weekend.

Major League Baseball penalized Hinch on Sunday and also fined him an undisclosed amount. Hinch said he accepted the decision and missed Sunday’s exhibition against Atlanta.

Hinch was ejected by Hernandez one pitch into the bottom of the first inning Friday night in a split-squad game between the Astros and St. Louis. Hinch came onto the field and an extended argument ensued. After the game, he called Hernandez “unprofessional” and “arrogant.”

In other baseball news:

— Bryce Harper returned to the Phillies’ lineup Sunday as the designated hitter, two days after taking a 96-mph pitch on the right ankle. Harper was hitting third Sunday against a New York Yankees split squad. He was struck by a fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton on Friday. The slugger sat out Friday’s game with the Houston Astros but played catch and did some agility work in the weight room. Harper recently signed a record $330 million, 13-year contract.

— Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks had a second cortisone shot for his ailing back and will not be ready for opening day. Hicks was hurt while taking batting practice on March 1. New York manager Aaron Boone didn’t rule out Hicks returning during the second week of the season. Brett Gardner will shift from left to center field. The injury also means regular designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will get additional time in left and that both first base contenders, Luke Voit and Greg Bird, could make the roster. The Yankees open the regular season at home March 28 against the Baltimore Orioles.

— Back tightness is expected to keep St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter out of the lineup until Wednesday. Carpenter first noticed the issue on Saturday, when he wasn’t scheduled to be in the lineup. The three-time All-Star was scheduled to play Sunday, but the Cardinals elected to be cautious.

NFL-NEWS

AP source: Jaguars, free-agent LB Jake Ryan agree to deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) —A person with knowledge of negotiations says the Jacksonville Jaguars and free-agent linebacker Jake Ryan have agreed to terms on a contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been finalized. The person says the deal is contingent on Ryan passing a physical.

The 27-year-old Ryan missed all of last season after tearing the ACL in his right knee during training camp.

In other NFL news:

— Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, who were in the market for a replacement for Ryan Tannehill. The 36-year-old Fitzpatrick has a 50-75-1 record as a starter for seven NFL teams. He started seven games for Tampa Bay last year and had a passer rating of 100.4, which ranked ninth in the league. The Dolphins traded Tannehill on Friday to the Tennessee Titans in a deal that also involved draft picks.

PGA-PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

McIlroy emerges from wild day to win Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Rory McIlroy made two late birdies amid the wild theatrics of Sunday at The Players Championship and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the next best thing to a major.

McIlroy could not afford to make a mistake over the final hour because of Jim Furyk, the 48-year-old former Ryder Cup captain who nearly pulled off a stunner at the TPC Sawgrass. Furyk capped off a 67 with a shot into 3 feet for birdie on the 18th to take the lead.

McIlroy answered with a 15-foot birdie on the 15th, a two-putt birdie on the 16th and dry land on the par-3 17th, the island green that never looks smaller than on Sunday.

He was solid to the end to win The Players in his 10th try.

WORLD CUP FINALS

Shiffrin wins giant slalom race to seal World Cup title

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) —Mikaela Shiffrin has clinched the season-long World Cup standings title by winning a giant slalom Sunday.

The American star needed only a top-15 finish on a sun-soaked day in Andorra to ensure closest challenger Petra Vlhova could not overhaul her points total.

It’s Shiffrin’s fourth World Cup title in the same season, tying the women’s record jointly held by Lindsey Vonn and Tina Maze.

Shiffrin has now won 17 World Cup races this season, extending her own record for men and women. At age 24, she has 60 career wins, 26 fewer than Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time total.

SANTA ANITA-FATALITIES

Santa Anita set to resume racing on March 29

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) —Santa Anita plans to resume racing on March 29, pending approval of new safety and medication rules by the California Horse Racing Board.

Racing has been suspended at the track since March 5 after an unusually large number of fatal injuries to horses. There have been 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita in a 2½-month span, prompting tests on its main dirt track and new rules limiting the use of medication.

The track, along with Golden Gate Fields in Northern California, and the Thoroughbred Owners of California reached agreement late Saturday to enact the most stringent medication rules in North America.

