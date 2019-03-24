Update on the latest sports

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Tennessee escapes after blowing huge lead

UNDATED (AP) — The Tennessee Volunteers were able to move into the regional semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament despite squandering a 25-point lead.

Grant Williams scored six of his 19 points in overtime and grabbed seven rebounds as the second-seeded Vols survived an 83-77 victory against Iowa. Admiral Schofield contributed 17 of his 19 points while Tennessee was building a 49-28 halftime lead, but the Hawkeyes closed the gap by opening the second half on a 9-2 run before reeling off a 17-2 spurt.

Jordan Bohannon scored 18 for Iowa, which was trying to tie the NCAA Tournament record for biggest comeback victory.

Tennessee will spend the next three days preparing for Purdue.

In Sunday’s other NCAA Tournament play:

— Top seed North Carolina breezed into the Sweet 16 as Luke Maye delivered 20 points and 14 rebounds in an 81-59 romp over Washington. Nassir Little also had 20 points for the Tar Heels, who led by just eight at intermission before scoring 13 straight during the first five minutes of the second half. North Carolina held Pac-12 player of the year Jaylen Nowell to a team-high 12 points and earned a regional semifinal matchup with No. 5 Auburn.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL-ALABAMA-JOHNSON OUT

Johnson out as Alabama basketball coach after 4 seasons

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Avery Johnson is out as Alabama’s coach after making the NCAA Tournament only once in four seasons.

Athletic director Greg Byrne announced Sunday that the Crimson Tide and Johnson “made the decision to mutually part ways.”

Johnson’s buyout under a contract extension reached in August 2017 would be $8 million.

He led the Tide to a 75-62 record in four seasons, including a trip to the NCAA Tournament last year. Alabama lost five of its last six games this past season, including a first-round upset by Norfolk State in the NIT on Tuesday night.

In other college basketball news:

— Ron Hunter is leaving Georgia State to become Tulane’s coach. Hunter posted a record of 171-95 at Georgia State, leading the Panthers to three NCAA appearances. He replaces Mike Dunleavy after the Green Wave failed to win a game in the American Athletic Conference this season.

NFL-PATRIOTS-GRONKOWSKI

Gronkowski retires

UNDATED (AP) — Gronk is calling it a career.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced in Instagram that he is retiring after nine NFL seasons. He called it the biggest decision of his life and thanked team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick for the opportunity to play in the league.

Taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, Gronkowski had 521 career receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games. Injuries caused him to miss at least half the 2013 and 2016 seasons, and he never played a full 16-game schedule after 2011. But the five-time Pro Bowler helped the Patriots advance to five Super Bowls, winning three times, including this year.

Gronkowski will turn 30 in May.

NBA-SCHEDULE

Clippers win fifth straight

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have moved up the NBA’s Western Conference standings with their fifth consecutive victory.

Danilo Gallinari reached the 20-point plateau for the ninth straight game by scoring 26 in the Clippers’ 124-113 victory at New York. Lou Williams had 29 points and fellow reserve Montrezl Harrell added 24 to help Los Angeles move a half-game ahead of Oklahoma City and Utah for fifth place in the conference.

Gallinari made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:12 remaining to make it 106-104, then hit a pair of free throws before Williams made another 3 to push it to 111-104 with 3:01 to go. The Clippers then pulled away from there to win for the 10th time in 11 games.

NHL-SCHEDULE

Capitals, Islanders still 1 point apart

UNDATED (AP) — The Washington Capitals have maintained their one-point lead over the New York Islanders in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division with six games left in the regular season.

Braden Holtby stopped 35 shots and the Capitals snapped a two-game skid by downing the Flyers, 3-1. Tom Wilson, Travis Boyd and Jakub Vrana scored on the eve of the team’s visit to the White House as defending Stanley Cup champions.

The Capitals swept the season series against the Flyers for just the second time in franchise history.

On Long Island, Robin Lehner picked up his fifth shutout by stopping 31 shots in the Islanders’ 2-0 win over the Coyotes. Jordan Eberle provided the game-winner early in the first period and Brock Nelson added a big insurance tally with 3:14 remaining as New York won its second straight since dropping four of five.

NASCAR-MARTINSVILLE

Keselowski dominates at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brad Keselowski routed the field at Martinsville Speedway to give Team Penske its third Cup victory through the first six races of the NASCAR season.

Keselowski led 446 of the 500 laps around the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule, giving the new Ford Mustang its third win of the season.

Chase Elliott was the only driver to pass Keselowski, holding the lead for 49 laps before finishing second. A late caution sent the field to pit road and Keselowski beat Elliott back to the track.

Kyle Busch was third after winning the previous two races. Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin round out the top five finishers.

PGA-VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

Casey wins Valspar title again

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Paul Casey has become the first back-to-back winner in the 19-year history of the Valspar Championship.

Casey closed with a 1-over 72 for an 8 under total, one shot ahead of Jason Kokrak and Louis Oosthuizen (WUHST’-hy-zehn). Kokrak and Oosthuizen each had a share of the lead on the back nine. Kokrak missed an 8-foot par putt on the final hole to fall one short.

Casey thought his biggest challenge would be Dustin Johnson, who was one shot behind. Instead, the world’s No. 1 player failed to make a single birdie for the first time in 31 tournaments worldwide.

MLB-NEWS

Giants acquire Kratz from Brewers for depth behind Posey

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have acquired veteran catcher Erik Kratz from the Brewers for minor league infielder C.J. Hinojosa.

The Giants had been looking for an experienced catcher to provide depth behind Buster Posey, who is back from right hip surgery that ended his 2018 season in late August.

The 38-year-old Kratz batted .236 with six home runs and 23 RBIs in 67 games for the Brewers last season.

In other major league news:

— The Indians have signed infielder Brad Miller to a major league contract. Miller will start the season with second baseman Jason Kipnis and shortstop Francisco Lindor on the injured list. The Indians cleared a roster spot for Miller by placing pitcher Danny Salazar on the 60-day injured list while he rehabs his right shoulder from surgery.

— Orioles designated hitter Mark Trumbo will start the season on the injured list. The 33-year-old Trumbo, who led the major leagues with 47 home runs in 2016, had surgery on his right knee in September.

— Baltimore right-hander Alex Cobb left Saturday night’s game with right groin soreness, five days before he is scheduled to start the season opener against the Yankees. Manager Brandon Hyde said he would make a decision on Cobb’s availability over the next day or two.

— The Tigers say right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going to make his second consecutive opening-day start Thursday at Toronto.

INDYCAR-AUSTIN

Rookie Herta wins IndyCar Classic at 18 years old

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rookie Colton Herta has become the youngest winner in IndyCar history by capturing the inaugural IndyCar Classic.

A late-race crash near the entry to pit row helped Herta steal past the leaders to the checkered flag. Once the yellow flag was cleared, Herta powered away from former series champions Josef Newgarden and Ryan Hunter-Reay over the final 10 laps to get the win for Harding Steinbrenner Racing.

Will Power started from pole position and dominated through 45 laps, but he was caught out by the crash still needing a tire change when pit row was closed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-GEORGIA TECH-PLAYER DIES

Georgia Tech announces death of DT Brandon Adams

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech defensive lineman Brandon Adams had died at the age of 21.

The school on Sunday announced Adams’ death. No cause was given.

Adams had been going through offseason workouts and was preparing for the start of spring practice when he died on campus Saturday.

