US defender Jonathan Spector signs with Scottish club

March 16, 2019 10:32 am
 
American defender Jonathan Spector has signed with Hibernian of Scotland’s Premier League after two seasons with Orlando in Major League Soccer.

Hibs said the 33-year-old from Arlington Heights, Illinois, had agreed to a contract through the rest of the season.

Spector has 36 appearances with the U.S. national team. He was Orlando’s captain last year following the departure of Kaka. After making three appearances with Manchester United in 2004-05, he played for Charlton (2005-06), West Ham (2006-11) and Birmingham (2011-17) before moving to MLS.

Hibs said Friday that Spector had been training with the team and will be available to play after the international break.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

