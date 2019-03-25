Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

US midfielder McKennie out several weeks with ankle sprain

March 25, 2019 10:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — American midfielder Weston McKennie is expected to be sidelined several weeks because of a sprained ankle.

The 20-year-old was leaving the U.S. national team camp Monday and returning to Schalke, his German Bundesliga club. The sprain to his left ankle is characterized as moderate to high.

McKennie was hurt in the 63rd minute of the United States’ exhibition victory against Ecuador on Thursday at Orlando, Florida. He jumped to head a bouncing ball, Ecuador’s Carlos Gruezo failed to leap and McKennie tumbled over him and landed awkwardly.

McKennie is from Little Elm, Texas. He traveled with the U.S. team to Houston, where he was examined by a foot and ankle specialist. The U.S. Soccer Federation says no fractures were found.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.